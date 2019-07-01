Menu
Long Island Authorities Stepping Up Boating Safety Enforcement
On this Fourth of July holiday week, police on Long Island will be out to enforce boating safety rules.
2 Dead, Thousands Without Power After Storms Tear Through Tri-State
At least two people were killed when powerful storms swept through the area - one on Fire Island and another in Connecticut.
Photos: Celebrating Pride
Millions celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month in New York throughout June. The events culminated with the World Pride March on June 30, 2019.
New York Weather: 7/1 Monday Afternoon Forecast
Elise Finch reports. Looks like we’re in for another beautiful afternoon! Temps will be right around where they should be and it won’t be too humid. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid 80s.
22 minutes ago
Deadly Fast-Moving Storm Leaves Wreckage, Power Outages In Its Wake
Many people across the area are picking up the pieces after this weekend's storms. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
40 minutes ago
NBA's Hottest Free Agents Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Bound For Brooklyn Nets
The hottest free agents in the NBA are coming to New York, but they won't be playing at the Garden.
Reports: Knicks Agree To Terms With Big Man Portis, Swingman Bullock, Shooting Guard Ellington
The Knicks are moving their rebuild forward.
Furry Friend Finder: Bernard & Ralph Searching For Their Forever Homes
Bernard is a 10-year-old, 16-pound poodle mix, and Ralph is a 2-year-old, 35-pound Basenji mix.
How To Keep Your Pet Safe On The Fourth Of July
Whether you're hosting a backyard party or traveling with your four-legged friend this holiday, there's lots of ways to keep them safe.
Can't-Miss Music Events In New York City This Weekend
From a family-friendly "silent disco" to a dance party on the Brooklyn Bridge, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar.
Pop-Up Planetarium Lets Visitors Interact With Out-Of-This World Discoveries
There’s a new attraction for space lovers both young and young at heart in Chelsea. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock takes us inside the pop-up planetarium.
Time Out New York NYC Weekend Events For 6/29 & 6/30
Time Out New York's Will Gleason is back with what to do around the city like sunset on the Hudson, Ocean Cube exhibit and the World Pride March.
Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Williamsburg, New York City
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Williamsburg are hovering around $3,165, compared to a $3,000 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
Dominican Republic Tourist Deaths: 2 More American Tourists Added To Mystery List
The FBI is investigating the deaths of nine other American tourists who passed away under mysterious circumstances over the last year.
Latest Photos
Photos: Celebrating Pride
Millions celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month in New York throughout June. The events culminated with the World Pride March on June 30, 2019.
