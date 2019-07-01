Pride Celebrations Culminate In Massive World Pride March Through Manhattan More than one million people are expected to be there to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the birth of the gay rights movement.

50 Years Later: How NYC’s Stonewall Riots Sparked The Modern Gay Rights MovementThe uprising against police was a major catalyst in the modern gay rights movement. Now, people from around the world are descending on the city to celebrate.

Actor And Activist Alan Cumming On Pride Celebrations, 'Instinct'Actor and LGBTQ activist Alan Cumming stopped by CBSN New York to talk about Pride celebrations as well as his second season on "Instinct."

NYC Hosts World Pride: Start Time, March Route, Street ClosuresMillions of people are expected to flock to New York City this weekend for World Pride.

'Bright And Vibrant And It's So Fun': Kids Help Prepare Pride Parade FlagsThey may be young, but children they can still show their support for the LGBTQ community.

World Pride Expected To Draw Millions To NYCNYC Pride Co-Chair David Studinski tells CBSN New York about the preparations for this year's parade and the Stonewall Riots anniversary.

World Pride Kicks Off In NYC With Opening Ceremony At Barclays CenterThe Barclays Center was home to a celebration Wednesday night as the LGBTQ community came together in pride.

New Video Shows Pride Flag Set On Fire Outside Harlem Gay BarNew video released Wednesday morning shows a man accused of burning pride flags in Harlem.

Major Security Set For World Pride Events Throughout NYCPolice Commissioner James O'Neill knows all eyes will be on New York this weekend as events to mark World Pride are rolled out throughout the city.

Chelsea Building, Five Other Sites Join Stonewall Inn As Historic LGBT LandmarksStonewall was the first site to receive a landmark status for its role in LGBT rights, but six more sites have been added to the growing list.

New Documentary Focuses On The History Of The Gay Pride FlagIn a few weeks, New York City will be covered in rainbow flags for the World Pride Parade.

'It's Really Just An Act Of Hate': New Video Shows Man Set Fire To Rainbow Flags Outside Gay Bar In HarlemThe suspected hate crime happened on the eve of Pride month.

Lyndhurst, New Jersey Communities Rally To Support Kick-Off Of Pride MonthThe Town of Lyndhurst unveiled a public display of LGBT support for the first time in its history

LGBT Network President Sounds Off On Defacing Of Billboard Promoting 'Pride On The Beach' Event On Long IslandPolice in Nassau County are investigating after a billboard promoting a LGBT Pride event was defaced.

Online Petition Questions Gay Pride Flag In RutherfordLGBT Pride Month begins June 1 across the country. Some controversy is brewing in one New Jersey town over which type of flag will be raised.

NYC Readies To Celebrate Stonewall At 50, Gay Pride MovementNew York City is hosting the largest pride celebration in the world this summer, marking 50 years since the Stonewall riots and the birth of the modern gay rights movement. Chris Heywood, executive vice president at NYC and Company, talks about plans and promotions on NYCgo.com/WorldPride.

New York Yankees Set To Become Only MLB Team Not To Host LGBTQ Pride NightThe Bronx Bombers are known for standing out from the rest of the league. But this time, the 27-time World Series champions are taking some heat for it.

New York City Turns Out To Celebrate #PrideCelebration and defiance mixed Sunday as throngs of people crowded the streets, rainbow flags waving, for the annual gay pride march.

LGBT Memorial Makes Its Debut Along Hudson RiverGov. Andrew Cuomo and members of the LGBT community were on hand for the dedication of a new memorial honoring those lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

NYPD Announces New Route, Security Plan For 2018 Pride MarchOrganizers expect about 2.5 million spectators at Sunday's parade.

Parkland Students To Honor Slain Teacher In Long Island Pride ParadeA tribute was held on Sunday for a Long Island native who sacrificed his life to save his students.

New Jersey Town Displays LGBTQ Pride With Permanent Rainbow CrosswalkOne New Jersey town is proving LGBTQ pride isn’t limited to the month of June.

Obama Designates Stonewall Inn As National Monument To Honor Gay RightsObama said the Stonewall National Monument will tell the story of the country's struggle for equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

NYC Pride Week 2016: A Complete GuideYour complete guide to NYC Pride Week: events, parties, bars, costumes and more!

NYC Pride 2016: 5 Best Eats Around NYC's Pride ParadeThe hugely popular parade heads down Fifth Avenue from 36th Street, and ends in the West Village at Christopher and Greenwich. Seek out these restaurants for brief respites, post-parade toasts or a quick refueling during the festivities.

Local LGBTQ Resources In New York CityWhether for a teen just struggling with gender identity or a confident senior citizen enjoying the golden years, the NYC LGBT community has something to offer.

NYC Pride Week: Best Places To Get Last-Minute Pride OutfitsStraight, gay or in-between, here are the places to get t-shirts, accessories, or head-to-toe outfits that shout your colors to the world. After all, closets should only be for clothes, so let's go shopping and join the party.

Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Sara Bareilles, Broadway Stars Attend Family Equality Council's Night At The Pier GalaIt was a star-studded, poignant evening in Chelsea Monday as the Family Equality Council celebrated its 11th annual Night at the Pier.

Annual Spirit Day Aimed At Ending Anti-LGBT BullyingJames Clementi, whose younger brother Tyler killed himself after being spied on during a sexual encounter in his Rutgers University dorm room, said Spirit Day is important.

Thousands Like Kraft's Rainbow Pride Oreo Cookie; Others Threaten BoycottAn Oreo cookie campaign launched by Kraft Foods has many singing its praises, and others threatening a boycott.