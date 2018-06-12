Join us for an evening with CBS Sunday Morning as the first live edition of Americas #1 Emmy Award-winning morning program comes to the NYC stage. Be there as this Sunday morning staple is brought to life by its host, Jane Pauley.

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

at 8:00 p.m. ET (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) WHERE:

The Town Hall

123 W 43rd St.

New York, NY 10036

thetownhall.org

From film and theater, music, art, and sports, science and nature, to history, politics, and technology, CBS Sunday Morning covers it all. Pauley, and your favorite CBS Sunday Morning correspondents, will welcome celebrities and guests in conversations sure to delight.

Get informed. Get inspired. Get tickets before they are gone.

“An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live” will include live interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture and more, along with some of the elements of the television show fans have come to love. The Town Hall, a historic theater just steps from New York’s famed Times Square and Broadway, will be transformed into “Sunday Morning” for an evening.

“We’re creating a new dimension for fans of ‘CBS Sunday Morning,’” says Rich Lobel, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, CBSX Experiences. “We’re bringing the show to the viewers in a way that they will live the show, feel the show, and be moved by the emotion of these in-person conversations and performances that they’ve never felt before.”

Now in its 40th season, CBS Sunday Morning features an award-winning slate of intriguing stories, thought-provoking arts and culture pieces, stories on science, Americana and newsmaker interviews.