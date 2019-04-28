March for Babies NYC | Sunday, April 28, 2019

Lincoln Center Area | New York 10023

Registration: 8:30 AM | Start: 10:00 AM

Join thousands of New Yorkers for a fun-filled day for a great cause. March for Babies is a unique experience! When you March for Babies, you make a statement about the world you want to live in—one in which healthy moms and strong babies are a priority for us all.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

NEW YORK CITY

April 28, 2019

Lincoln Center Area | Columbus Ave between 62nd & 65th Streets | New York 10023 Walk Distance: 3 miles

Registration Time: 8:30 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 212.353.8353



LONG ISLAND

April 28, 2019

Jones Beach State Park | Parking Field 5 | Wantagh, NY 11793

Walk Distance: 3 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 516.628.6269



WESTCHESTER

April 28, 2019

Saxon Woods Pool | 1800 Mamaroneck Avenue | White Plains, NY 10605

Walk Distance: 6.2 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 914.407.5000



HUDSON VALLEY

April 28, 2019

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets | 498 Red Apple Court | Central Valley, NY 10917

Walk Distance: 3 miles

Registration Time: 8:00 AM | Start Time: 9:00 AM

Phone: 914.407.5000



NEW JERSEY | MEADOWLANDS

April 28, 2019

Meadowlands Racetrack | 1 Racetrack Dr. | East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Walk Distance: 3 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 973.951.0254



NEW JERSEY | SKYLANDS

April 28, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds | 37 Plains Rd. | Augusta, NJ 07822

Walk Distance: 3.5 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 973.296.8803



NEW JERSEY | RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

April 28, 2019

High Point Solutions Stadium, Rutgers University | 1 Scarlet Knight Way| Piscataway, NJ 08854

Walk Distance: 3.5 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 732.952.9022



NEW JERSEY | MERCER COUNTY

April 28, 2019

Mercer County Park | 1638 Old Trenton Rd. | West Windsor, NJ 08550

Walk Distance: 3.2 miles

Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM

Phone: 732.427.1647

