Join thousands of New Yorkers for a fun-filled day for a great cause. March for Babies is a unique experience! When you March for Babies, you make a statement about the world you want to live in—one in which healthy moms and strong babies are a priority for us all.
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY
April 28, 2019
Lincoln Center Area | Columbus Ave between 62nd & 65th Streets | New York 10023 Walk Distance: 3 miles
Registration Time: 8:30 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 212.353.8353
LONG ISLAND
April 28, 2019
Jones Beach State Park | Parking Field 5 | Wantagh, NY 11793
Walk Distance: 3 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 516.628.6269
WESTCHESTER
April 28, 2019
Saxon Woods Pool | 1800 Mamaroneck Avenue | White Plains, NY 10605
Walk Distance: 6.2 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 914.407.5000
HUDSON VALLEY
April 28, 2019
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets | 498 Red Apple Court | Central Valley, NY 10917
Walk Distance: 3 miles
Registration Time: 8:00 AM | Start Time: 9:00 AM
Phone: 914.407.5000
NEW JERSEY | MEADOWLANDS
April 28, 2019
Meadowlands Racetrack | 1 Racetrack Dr. | East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Walk Distance: 3 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 973.951.0254
NEW JERSEY | SKYLANDS
April 28, 2019
Sussex County Fairgrounds | 37 Plains Rd. | Augusta, NJ 07822
Walk Distance: 3.5 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 973.296.8803
NEW JERSEY | RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
April 28, 2019
High Point Solutions Stadium, Rutgers University | 1 Scarlet Knight Way| Piscataway, NJ 08854
Walk Distance: 3.5 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 732.952.9022
NEW JERSEY | MERCER COUNTY
April 28, 2019
Mercer County Park | 1638 Old Trenton Rd. | West Windsor, NJ 08550
Walk Distance: 3.2 miles
Registration Time: 9:00 AM | Start Time: 10:00 AM
Phone: 732.427.1647