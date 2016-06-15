Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Jones Beach State Park | Parking Field 5

Race Starts At 7:00PM | Awards Ceremony At 8:15PM

Join CBS 2 and WLNY 10/55 for the 13th Annual Marcum Workplace Challenge as we rev-up to deliver another record-breaking run-walk for charity at Jones Beach State Park on July 31th. The annual fundraiser attracts more than 12,000 Long Islanders including employees of more than 200 Long Island companies, government offices and non-profit organizations, and their families and friends. The event has raised over $800,000 for local charities since its 2006 inception.

The 3.5-mile Marcum Workplace Challenge is Long Island’s largest run-walk fundraiser with more than 9,000 runners. The event raises much-needed funds for four wonderful community organizations, while bringing the Long Island community together for a healthy, fun-filled evening in one of Long Island’s most beautiful parks. The Marcum Workplace Challenge is also celebrated as the region’s largest office picnic. Many participating companies and organizations utilize the occasion for their own summer socials, pitching tents, catering food and lingering late into the evening to enjoy the festivities.

Marcum LLP, the event’s title sponsor, is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the U.S. and the largest accounting firm on Long Island. Marcum hosts the event as a way to connect Long Island businesses with the community and with each other, while raising funds for charity. The event is organized by The Greater Long Island Running Club (Mindy Davidson, Event Director) and benefits the following charities: The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA); Long Island Cares -The Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Long Island Children’s Museum and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York. A gift is also made to New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.