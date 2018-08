Man, Woman Charged With Murder After Body Parts Found In Bronx ParksCiara Martinez, 30, and Daquan Wheeler, 31, were arrested Wednesday in the death of 25-year-old Lisa Marie Velasquez.

Deadly 'Kissing Bug' Threat Heading To New JerseyIt may have a cute name, but an invasive insect can spread a lethal disease - and it's been moving closer to our area.

WATCH: Funeral Underway For 'Queen Of Soul' Aretha Franklin In DetroitDignitaries in attendance include former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Clive Davis, Rev. Al Sharpton, Stevie Wonder and several more stars.

NYPD: Another MTA B15 Bus Attacked In BrooklynThe NYPD responded to an area along New Lots and Vermont avenues in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon amid reports of an object being throw into the window of a bus.

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

What To Call The Bridge: Tappen Zee Or Gov. Mario M. Cuomo?The controversy rages on over the name of the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Restaurants Increasingly Banning Diners From Using Their Cell PhonesPlanning on dining out? You might need to keep your cell phone tucked away at some spots.

New Jersey Drivers Not Looking Forward To Another Gas Tax HikeA new 4.3 cents per gallon tax increase will go into effect in October. But drivers in New Jersey, who already pay some of the highest prices in the country, are feeling the pain.

Man Rescued After Falling Into Hudson RiverInvestigators said he fell into the water from Pier 84 near 43rd Street and 12th Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

Violent Home Invasion Shocks Gated CommunityPolice were investigating Wednesday after a couple was found tied up and robbed inside a 55-and-over gated community in New Jersey.