Firefighter Killed In Fall Off Mill Basin BridgeCBS2 has learned that member of the FDNY was killed in the line of duty on the Mill Basin Bridge late Sunday night.

Firefighter Plunges To His Death While Responding To Car Crash On Belt Parkway BridgeOfficials say firefighter Steven Pollard slipped through a gap on the Belt Parkway’s Mill Basin Bridge and fell more than 50 feet to his death.

Newark Hit-And-Run Leaves 2 Women In Critical ConditionTwo women were left in critical condition after they were struck by a white SUV that left the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in New Jersey.

Parents Say Staff Didn't Call 911 After Toddler's Finger Was Severed At Westchester Daycare CenterTheir claims sparked a state investigation, and CBS2 has learned the daycare center in question has dozens of violations.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Stuns 'A Star Is Born' At Golden GlobesThunder bolt and lighting rocked the 76th Golden Globes where a string of upsets culminated with the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" winning best picture, drama.

Locals Outraged When Polish Language Taken Off Park SignsIn one very public place, the Polish language suddenly went from widespread to wiped out, scrubbed from official signs.

UES Restaurant Rallies Around Manager Injured In Car WreckAn Upper East Side restaurant is pulling together for one of their staff members, critically injured in a car crash over the holidays.

Street Collapse On Northern Boulevard Ruptures Gas, Water Mains In QueensThe Fire Department said a gas line ruptured at a construction site shortly after 2 p.m. at Northern Boulevard and 114th Street in Corona.

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze At House In QueensThe flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. inside a home on 159th Street near 115th Road in Jamaica.

66-Year-Old Man Knocked Unconscious Inside Bodega In The BronxIt happened around 4:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the store on Cortland Avenue near East 152nd Street in the Melrose section.