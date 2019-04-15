Fordham Student Dies After Fall From School’s Clock TowerThere was heartbreak on the campus of Fordham University on Sunday night.

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Valley Stream NeighborhoodThe small two-seat aircraft got partially caught up in some power lines right in front of a house on Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream.

Jackie Robinson Day Pop-Up Exhibit Opens In ManhattanOn April 15, 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

NYPD: Man Fatally Shot By Police After Lunging At Officers With KnifeThe police-involved shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Hill House in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

Child Dies After Being Hit By Police Cruiser In New JerseyThe 12-year-old boy was walking with some other children when he was struck shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on Route 208 South in Fair Lawn.

Another MTA Worker Has Urine Thrown At Them, Police Investigating Possible Serial AttackerAuthorities say they are investigating a second incident that may be connected to Friday’s attack – this one took place on a Bronx subway train.

Basement Fire Forces Cathedral Church Of St. John The Divine To Hold Palm Sunday Services OutsideParishioners moved to the lawn of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights on Sunday morning.

Doctor Accused Of Branding Women For NXIVM Sex Cult Being InvestigatedState health officials are now looking into a doctor whom they say branded women for the so-called NXIVM group.

'Save Our Jobs': Furriers Protest Against Proposed Ban On Fur Sales In NYCAngry furriers descended on City Hall Thursday to protest proposed city council legislation to ban the sale of fur apparel and accessories.

Treasured Jersey Shore Food Court Completely Destroyed By FireFlames broke out before noon at the Dunes Boardwalk Cafe and were still burning more than nine hours later.