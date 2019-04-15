Breaking NewsNotre Dame Cathedral In Paris On Fire
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under: News
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireSmoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. - A major fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris sending flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the sky, the fire service said. The flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the gothic cathedral, visited by millions of people a year, where renovations are currently underway. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireSmoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireSmoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Patrick Anidjar/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Patrick Anidjar/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FireFlames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Patrick Anidjar/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Huge Fire At Notre Dame CathedralNotre Dame Cathedral FirePeople watch the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral burning in central Paris on April 15, 2019. (credit: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)
  • In Pictures: Tiger Woods Wins The 2019 MastersWatch one of golf's greatest comebacks ever as Tiger Woods returns to form at the 2019 Masters Tournament in Augusta.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s