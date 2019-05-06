CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under: Best Of, Photos
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsCardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsZendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsEzra Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsCardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsHailee Steinfeld attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLupita Nyong'o attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLizzo attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsCara Delevingne attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJanelle Monae attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsElla Balinska attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsDua Lipa attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSalma Hayek attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsCiara attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsHalsey attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKendall Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLily Aldridge attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsRuPaul attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsPriyanka Chopra attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsEmily Ratajkowski attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsAlicia Keys attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsGwen Stefani attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLily Collins attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsBella Hadid attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJoan Smalls attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJosephine Skriver attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsMegalyn Echikunwoke and Chris Rock attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsHalsey attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKaty Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsKaty Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsFlorence Welch attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsElle Fanning attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsMaggie Rogers attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsBenedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsZazie Beetz attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsLena Dunham and Jemima Kirke attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsMiley Cyrus attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Met Gala 2019 ArrivalsThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsJared Leto attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Loss Of Arm Proves No Loss Of Passion For NJ NurseKristina DeJesus-Barquin isn't letting a catastrophic accident stop her from doing what she loves as a dedicated nurse in New Jersey.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s