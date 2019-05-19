CBSN New YorkWatch Now
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCUS actor Peter Dinklage arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Sophie Turner arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Maisie Williams (L) and British actress Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actor Isaac Hempstead Wright arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCIrish actor Richard Dormer arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Maisie Williams arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCUS novelist George R. R. Martin arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCDanish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYC British actor Jerome Flynn arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actor Joe Dempsie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCChilean actor Pedro Pascal arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCIrish actor Liam Cunningham arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCDutch actress Carice van Houten arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actress Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCGwendoline Christie attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actor Charles Dance arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCBritish actor Alfie Allen arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCKristian Nairn attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCJerome Flynn attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCJohn Bradley attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCRose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCJacob Anderson attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCRory McCann attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCHannah Murray attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCGry Molvær Hivju and Kristofer Hivju attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCHafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCPilou Asbæk attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCIain Glen attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCMaisie Williams attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCPeter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCEmilia Clarke attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCRose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCKit Harington attends "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC"Game Of 'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYC" Season 8 Premiere After PartyA view of atmosphere the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere After Party on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCGame of Thrones fans hold up masks as they wait for the start of the "Game of Thrones" premiere party at the Understudy bar in Brooklyn in New York on April 14, 2019. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCGame of Thrones fans hold up masks as they wait for the start of the "Game of Thrones" premiere party at the Understudy bar in Brooklyn in New York on April 14, 2019. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans & Stars In NYC'Game Of Thrones' Stars In NYCFitness Expert and former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie and Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Thor) “The Mountain” lead a march through the streets of Times Square to celebrate the launch of Monster Energy’s new performance beverage REIGN Total Body Fuel on April 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images)
