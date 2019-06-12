CBSN New YorkWatch Now
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center FaçadeA rendering of the front façade of the Gilder Center, a spectacular new facility that will add exhibition galleries, state-of-the-art classrooms, an immersive theater, and a redesigned library in addition to revealing more of the Museum’s scientific collections to visitors. (credit: Rendering by MIR and Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center EntranceA rendering of the front façade of the Gilder Center, a spectacular new facility that will add exhibition galleries, state-of-the-art classrooms, an immersive theater, and a redesigned library in addition to revealing more of the Museum’s scientific collections to visitors. (credit: Rendering by MIR and Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center InteriorDesigned by architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang, the Gilder Center features breathtaking architectural forms inspired by natural Earth processes, as shown in this rendering. (credit: Rendering by MIR and Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center Exhibition Hall Longitudinal SectionA longitudinal section of the Central Exhibition Hall shows the verticality of the space, which provides natural light and air circulation to the building’s interior. (credit: Courtesy of Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center Central Exhibition HallA digital model of the Central Exhibition Hall. (credit: Courtesy of Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryGilder Center Cross SectionA cross-section of the Gilder Center, which will link 10 Museum buildings. (credit: Courtesy of Studio Gang, 2019)
  • Renderings Of The New Gilder Center At The American Museum Of Natural HistoryRichard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation GroundbreakingThe American Museum of Natural History broke ground on the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation (Gilder Center) on June 12, 2019. Tthe spectacular new facility will add exhibition galleries, state-of-the-art classrooms, an immersive theater, and a redesigned library, reveal more of the Museum’s scientific collections, and link 10 Museum buildings to improve visitor flow throughout the campus. (credit: ©AMNH/D. Finnin)
