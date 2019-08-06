Storm WatchFlash Flood Warning In Parts Of Our Area Until 2:15 p.m.
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille Ball And FamilyAmerican actress Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz arrive at London Airport with their children Lucie and Desi Jr., June 10, 1959. They have just arrived from Naples for a three-day visit. (Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallExhibit Celebrates 50th Anniversary of "I Love Lucy"A vintage photo of comedian Lucille Ball is part of an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "I Love Lucy" television sitcom July 13, 2001, at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille Ball In LondonAmerican actress Lucille Ball at the Hilton Hotel in London, Feb. 20, 1968. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille Ball And Desi ArnazAmerican actor Lucille Ball and Cuban-born actor Desi Arnaz talk to each other in a still from the television series, "I Love Lucy" in 1956. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille Ball, Desi Arnaz In 'I Love Lucy'American actor Lucille Ball reacts to Cuban-born actor Desi Arnaz in a still from the television show "I Love Lucy" in 1956. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucy BallAmerican comedienne and actress Lucille Ball at a fashion preview in Hollywood. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallBall And ArnazAmerican actress Lucille Ball with her Cuban husband and co-star of the popular TV show "I Love Lucy," Desi Arnaz in 1955. The celebrity couple set up the Desilu Studios together. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucky Lucy BallAmerican comic actress Lucille Ball, who began working in television in 1951 and became one of its best loved characters. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallRock Hudson, Lucille Ball, Desi ArnazFilm and TV stars Rock Hudson, Lucille Ball and her husband, musician Desi Arnaz (credit: Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille Ball taken in HollywoodPicture of Lucille Ball taken in Hollywood, California, June 17, 1949. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille BallAmerican actress Lucille Ball in an evening dress of black crepe in 1948. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallThe Career Woman Lucille BallAmerican comic actress Lucille Ball wearing an autumn hat called the "Career Woman Hat" in bright green felt with a deep brown border, worn off the face to complement Ms Ball's coiled hairstyle, which has curls over the forehead and a reciprocal coil under the back brim. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille BallTelevision actress Lucille Ball at a torch parade in New York to raise funds for the New York Infirmary. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallOrson Welles, Lucille BallOrson Welles dining out with Lucille Ball in 1947. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille BallComedic actress Lucille Ball modeling a white negligee designed by Travis Banton, as she appears in the movie "Lover Come Back," circa 1946. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallLucille BallComedienne Lucille Desiree Ball, hear having dinner with Alex Hall, appeared in were "Beauty For The Asking" by RKO Radio and "Ziegfeld Follies" in 1944. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Because We Still Love Lucy: A Look Back At Lucille BallJon Hall, Alexander Hall, Lucille BallActor Jon Hall, director Alexander Hall and Lucille (Desiree) Ball at the Trocadero. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
