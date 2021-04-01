Yankees Home Opener 2021 Fans have their temperature checked in front of Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Baseball fans arrive for opening day at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 A fan holds US flags in front of Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Fans pose in front of Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Baseball T-shirts for sale on opening day at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Megan Coombs (L) and Vanessa Williams from Seattle, Washington, get engaged at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Fans line up in front of Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game between the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game between the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two run home run in the second inning with Jay Bruce #30 against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays drives in a run against the New York Yankees in the second inning during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is out at second base by Marcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Fans sit to watch the game between the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees Home Opener 2021 Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits into a bases loaded, inning ending double play in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Photo Gallery: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snowfall To Tri-StateThe nor'easter is bringing blizzard-like conditions to the Tri-State Area. States of emergency were declared across the region with close to two feet of snow expected in suburbs north of New York City.