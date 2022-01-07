Remembering Sidney Poitier Through The YearsPoitier was the first Black man and Bahamian actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration Held In Times Square Amid COVID SpikeNew Year's Eve celebrations were held in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2021, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, but crowds were limited and vaccines and masks were required.

Remembering Betty White Through The YearsBetty White was born in Oak Park, IL in 1922 and went to Beverly Hills High School.

'West Side Story' Film Premiere In New York CityNew York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the "West Side Story" movie.

95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Marches Through ManhattanThe holiday tradition returned with spectators this year, after being scaled back in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation Tradition ReturnsAfter being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers and visitors from across the country flocked to the Upper West Side again Wednesday to watch the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade be inflated.

2021 Soul Train Awards Red CarpetThe Soul Train Awards were held at Harlem's famed Apollo Theater for the first time ever on Nov. 20, 2021. You can watch the ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.

2021 New York City MarathonThe New York City Marathon finally returned after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. More than 33,000 people took part in the historic 50th running of the iconic event.

Gen. Colin Powell Through The YearsGen. Colin Powell, who was born in Harlem and became the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died on Oct. 18, 2021 at 84 due to complications from COVID-19.

Columbus Day Parade Marches Up Fifth Avenue AgainThe world’s largest celebration of Italian-American heritage returned to the streets of New York City.

New York Comic Con Returns To Jacob Javits CenterThe annual celebration is back a year after being forced to go virtual because of the pandemic.

74th Annual Tony Awards Red CarpetStars hit the red carpet ahead of the 74th Annual Tony Awards at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Sept. 26, 2021.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Red CarpetThe stars were out in force on Sunday on the red carpet of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

2021 Met Gala Arrivals: A Lexicon Of FashionThe stars were out on the red carpet on Sept. 13 for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Remembering 9/11: Twenty Years LaterThe names of the thousands of lives lost in the terror attacks were read out loud.

Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years

Hurricane Ida Remnants Batter Tri-State With Historic Rain, Tornado ReportsThe once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

Tropical Storm Henri Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Tri-StateHenri was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but heavy rain hanging over the area is causing flooding concerns.

New York City Celebrates Reopening With 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert'New York City celebrated its progress in the coronavirus pandemic and its gradual reopening with "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on Aug. 21, 2021.

Andrew Cuomo Through The YearsAndrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will be stepping down as governor following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Here's a look back at Cuomo's public life through the years.

Pyer Moss Honors Black Inventors With 1st Couture ShowFashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond paid tribute to Black inventors often overlooked by history with his label's first couture show at Villa Lewaro.

Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape ParadeNew York City threw a ticker tape parade to say thank you to the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic.

Rare Sunrise Eclipse Seen Around The WorldA rare sunrise eclipse dazzled the sky early Thursday morning.

'In The Heights' Red Carpet Arrivals For Tribeca FestivalSee the stars and creators arrive for the film's world premiere at the United Palace Theatre, kicking of this year's Tribeca Festival.