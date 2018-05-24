WCBS-TV and WLNY-TV are teaming up with Project Yellow Light, an annual PSA (public service advertisement) scholarship competition that seeks to prevent texting and driving. The project was created by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.

Submissions are due March 1, 2019, for the billboard design competition and April 1, 2019, for the radio and video competitions.

Winning submissions may be distributed as PSAs on television, billboards, and radio stations across the country. In addition to seeing their creative work distributed across media outlets nationwide, winners also receive scholarship money.

Project Yellow Light helps teens and young adults reach their peers with a potentially lifesaving message. In 2016, nearly 1 in 10 teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were reported as being distracted at the time of the crash. Students interested in more information should visit ProjectYellowLight.com for official rules, scholarship award information, submission guidelines, and tips and resources. High school juniors and seniors and college students are eligible to submit.

Winning submissions are selected by top industry experts like Wendy Clark (CEO, DDB North America) and Jeff Goodby (Co-Chairman & Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners) and a group of judges that includes recording artist Aloe Blacc and global safe driving advocate Kweku Mandela.

Looking Back At 2018’s Project Yellow Light Winners

REVEAL IN TIMES SQUARE:



WATCH THE 2018 GRAND PRIZE WINNING VIDEOS:



Additionally, Emmy Award-winning traffic reporter and anchor Alex Denis (CBS New York) is supporting this initiative by raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and sharing information about the campaign in PSAs, on-air mentions and social media.

CBS2’s Alex Denis Sits Down With Project Yellow Light’s Founder Julie Garner

More About Project Yellow Light

Students interested in more information should visit ProjectYellowLight.com for official rules, scholarship award information, submission guidelines, and tips and resources.

Other partners of Project Yellow Light include the Ad Council, iHeartRadio, Clear Channel Outdoor, the National Organization of Youth Safety (NOYS), Elephant Insurance, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Follow Project Yellow Light On Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook