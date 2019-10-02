Know a student who loves Science and has a cool project to show off?
Register them for the Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest!
They could win prizes and a television appearance!
Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest is open to students in grades 3-8 residing in the New York DMA. Minors must have the approval of parent or legal guardian. The contest includes all divisions, public and private schools.
To enter, a parent will need to submit a photo of a Grade 3 to 8 student’s Science Project (STEM-Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) along with a description for review. All photo entries must be in JPEG format.
Once a month, one student will receive a $500 gift card and their school or Parent Association will receive $2,000. Each student winner will also appear on a Sunday Morning Science Lab on CBS2. Click here for complete contest rules.