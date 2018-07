Heat Warning In Effect Through MondayCBS2's Elise Finch has your latest weather forecast.

Prayers And Procession Planned For Slain Bronx TeenThe 15-year-old known as Junior was killed by a group of alleged gang members in a case of mistaken identity. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Tri-State Residents Hit The Shore To Beat The HeatAfter a long winter and nearly non-existent spring, it's what residents across the Tri-State Area have been waiting for. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest from New Jersey.

Police Probe Possible Gang-Related Slashing In The BronxPolice on Sunday released surveillance video of several teens wanted in connection to a possible gang-related slashing in the Bronx last month.

Parenting Tips: Allergy Awareness At Barbecue Cook-OutsParenting coach Chrissy Khachane joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu to share ways hosts can help prepare ahead of potential allergy problems at summer cook-outs.

32-Year-Old Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In BrooklynPolice say a Staten Island man was hit and killed by a co-worker who drove over a curb in a vehicle and then fled the scene. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.