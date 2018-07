Women Accused Of Leaving Kids In Hot CarPolice say two women left four children, one as young as 11-months-old, alone in a hot car while they went into a Marshall's store and stole items.

Remembering Det. Miosotis FamiliaNYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was murdered one year ago. At midnight, members of the department and people from her Bronx community will hold a candlelight vigil in her honor. Dave Carlin reports.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating ContestNathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island was one for the record books. The king and queen of competitive eating battled to retain their titles. Marc Liverman has all the action.

Fireworks Display Set To Dazzle SkylineManhattan’s spectacular light display will dazzle the sky above the East River. It’s dubbed the largest Fourth of July show in the country, and nearly three million people are expected to attend. Jessica Layton reports from Long Island City.

Woman In Custody After Scaling The Statue Of LibertyA security scare at the Statue of Liberty led to a dangerous rescue effort. A woman climbed up the base of the monument and didn't want to come down for hours. Ali Bauman reports from Battery Park.

NYPD Update On Statue Of Liberty ClimberThe NYPD shares an update on the Statue of Liberty climber, who is now in custody.