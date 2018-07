Another Hot One AheadCBS2's Vanessa Murdock with the latest weather forecast.

People Pack Area Beaches For FourthCrowds hit the beach for the Fourth of July, and some Long Island spots filled up fast. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports from Jones Beach.

Fourth Of July Fireworks Dazzle CrowdManhattan’s spectacular light show dazzled the sky above the East River. It’s dubbed the largest Fourth of July show in the country, and nearly three million people were expected to attend. CBS2's Jessica Layton has more from Long Island City, Queens.

Statue Of Liberty Climber Facing ChargesA woman climbed the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday and refused to come down for about three hours. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest.

Wake Up 7-5CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Snapshot NY: Meet Nathan's MCIt’s believed the first hot dog eating competition was held between four immigrants who wanted to prove who was more patriotic. One hundred and two years later, it has evolved into a New York tradition – thanks to one man: George Shea. CBS2's Steve Overmyer shares his story in this week's Snapshot New York.