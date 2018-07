Police Searching For Fireworks ShooterPolice are looking for a woman seen on cell phone video setting off fireworks and aiming them at people on a street in Crown Heights. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Weather Forecast For July 6 at NoonCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 6 at noon.

CBS2 Weather Update: July 6 at 1 p.m.John Elliott has the latest weather updates from CBS2.

Tire Flies Off Truck, Killing DriverPolice on Long Island are trying to find a truck driver after a tire flew off, causing the death of another driver on the Sunrise Highway. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.

Lady Liberty Mix-Up Costs USPS $3.5 MillionThe U.S. Postal Service will have to cough up $3.5 million for using the image of a replica of the Statue of Liberty on a “Forever" stamp without permission. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

President Trump Praises Statue Rescue TeamPresident Trump made his first comments about Wednesday’s standoff at the Statue of Liberty during a rally Thursday night, highlighting the work of the rescue team. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.