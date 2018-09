Residents Say Newly Renovated Bronx Park Now Riddled With Drug Use, HomelessnessA makeshift encampment has sprouted up less than a month after 50 roses were planted in Pelham Parkway Park as part of a rose garden. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

More Accusers Step Forward About KavanaughThe Senate Judiciary Committee say they will look into new allegation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh just days before his first accuser is set to testify. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.

Police Impersonation Robbery SuspectsThe NYPD released surveillance video and sketches of some robbery suspects. They say the men in this video stole $1,200 from a man in Queens after claiming they were police officers. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

'Magnum P.I.' Cast Plays Truth Or Dare Ahead Of Series Debut"Magnum P.I." cast members Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill play Truth or Dare ahead of the new series premiere Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

CBS2 News Update: 9/24 at 9 A.M.Mary Calvi and John Elliott have the latest news and weather updates from CBS2: Gridlock alert for United Nations General Assembly, subway spraying suspect and more.

$18M In Cocaine Found In Bananas Given To Texas PrisonCorrections authorities in Houston say when sergeants arrived Friday to pick up the boxes, they found bundles of the white powdery substance under some of them.