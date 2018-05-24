12/17 Morning Forecast

Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Bronx RapeThe attack on a 41-year-old woman happened the afternoon of Dec. 12 at a building near Cruger Avenue and Maran Place in Pelham Parkway. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Police Look For Suspect In Queens Sexual AssaultPolice say a 44-year-old woman was walking near Redfern and Nameoke avenues when a man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.

12/17 Morning ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Today promises to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight continues the trend with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Colin Kroll, Founder Of HQ Trivia And Vine, Found Dead At 34 In NYCColin Kroll, the 34-year-old founder of the mobile game HQ Trivia and social video Vine apps, was found dead in his Manhattan on Sunday. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Lyft Driver Accused Of Sexually Abusing WomanSuffolk County police say Hussein Saleh of Farmingville picked up two female passengers in Patchouge early Sunday morning and sexually abused the front seat passenger. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Harlem Building Fire Injuries 10, Including 4 CopsTen people including four NYPD officers were hurt in an apartment building fire in East Harlem after the blaze broke out around around 2 a.m. on East 116th Street. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.