12/24 Morning Weather Forecast

12/24 Morning Weather ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Rain and snow will become a mostly cloudy day by the afternoon and even clearer for Santa's flight over the Tri-State Area tonight.
Man Held On $5 Million Bail In Fatal Long Island CrashPolice say Patrick Quaylan, 24, slammed his SUV into a Subaru, killing two people, and then fleeing the scene on foot. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.
Investigators: Fatal Queens Fire May Be Intentionally SetInvestigators say a fatal fire at an apartment complex on the 150th block of Queens on Sunday afternoon may have been intentionally set. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Boy Shot In Leg In East HarlemA 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday night near East 116th Street and Third Avenue in Harlem. CBS2's Alex Denis reports. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.
Final Hours Of Holiday Shopping UnderwayIf you have waited until the last minute for your holiday shopping, you are not alone. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
CBS2 11 p.m. Weather ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch has your forecast to begin Christmas week.