How Will 2019's Styrofoam Ban Affect You?

Heavy Lifting Begins For Giants After Brutal 5-11 SeasonThe painful regular season came to an end Sunday in typical fashion, as the Giants once again fell short against a divisional rival that they had on the ropes throughout the majority of the game. By Steve Silverman The painful regular season came to an end Sunday in typical fashion, as the Giants once again fell short against a divisional rival that they had on the ropes throughout the majority of the game. Dak Prescott is an excellent leader and a strong runner, but he is not a pinpoint passer. Nevertheless, he came through with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley on a 4th-and-15 play with 1:12 remaining, and followed that up with a two-point conversion to Michael Gallup that gave the Cowboys a 36-35 victory in the final game of the regular season.