Jets Management Addresses Recent ShakeupNew York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan talks about the future search for a new head coach after the firing of Todd Bowles after four seasons with the team.
Update: Jets CEO Talks On Firing Todd Bowles, Search For Next CoachNew York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson discusses the firing of Todd Bowles and the search for a new head coach.
How Will 2019's Styrofoam Ban Affect You?New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia talked with CBSN New York's Ali Bauman about the city's ban on Styrofoam set to affect restaurants and other businesses in the city starting next year.
Expert: Secret To Healthy Resolutions Found In Picking Right GoalsAt a time of year when people make bold resolutions to change their lives, studies show most people who set such goals don't follow through. CBS2's Hilary Lane reports.
CBS 2 News at NoonCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. If you have plans to head out for some New Year’s festivities, bring the umbrella and rain jacket. Rain will be heavy at times tonight, through midnight, before tapering off in the pre-dawn hours.
Cow Rescued From Route 80 Gives Birth To Calf"Brianna" was about 10 minutes from the slaughter house on Thursday when she battled her way off the truck. CBS2's Alex Denis and Kristine Johnson report.