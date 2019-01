Time Out New York's Top Things To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Jennifer Picht shares a list of things to do in New York this weekend with CBSN New York's Alice Gainer.

Mary Calvi Takes Us On A Tour Of Fraunces TavernAs part of her look at George Washington's New York, CBS2's Mary Calvi stopped by historic Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan.

What To Do In New York City This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a foreign film screening to a live musical performance, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Festival Dedicated To Podcasts Kicks Off In BrooklynThe Brooklyn Podcast Festival kicks off Thursday night, showcasing podcasts from several different genres and the artists who make them.

Rival Cries Pizza Plagiarism In Escalating War Of Pepperoni SlicesThe owners at Prince Street Pizza in SoHo claim an ex-employee stole their saucy secrets and took them to a pizzeria on the Upper West Side.

Museum Of The Dog Returns To Open In New YorkAmerican Kennel Club is returning its collection of painting around man's best friend back to Manhattan.