New Breeds Make Their Debut At Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Rivera, Mussina, Martinez Talk About Election To The National Baseball Hall Of FamePitchers Mariano Rivera and Mike Mussina, as well as designated hitter Edgar Martinez, were on hand to talk about their future induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Heléne Yorke Talks About Making Her Broadway Debut & The Legacy Of Carol ChanningHeléne Yorke started her acting career on Broadway. She walked the same boards at the St. James Theatre as Carol Channing and now is getting ready for the biggest opportunity of her career in the new show "The Other Two." #HeléneYorke #CarolChanning #Broadway

4-Alarm Fire In QueensAt least three people were injured when a 4-alarm fire tore through several homes in South Jamaica, Queens.

Sensory Hallway's Minute Of Movement Helping Kids Keep On FocusThe sensory hallway is a colorful sequence of stickers on the floor creating an interactive pathway at Sloatsburg Elementary School in Suffern, New York. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Former Prosecutor Discusses Sarah Stern CaseCheryl Bader, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey and current law professor at Fordham University, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss the trial of Liam McAtasney, accused of murdering Sarah Stern and dumping her body in the ocean.

Demanding Answers: Homeless In The SubwayMayor Bill de Blasio has once again vowed a crackdown on homeless people escaping the cold by camping out on the city’s subways. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports.