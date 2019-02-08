Frank Valencia Complete SentencingFrank Valencia, who opened fire on Yonkers police officers, wounding one, was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison. Det. Kayla Maher, who was shot in the jaw, spoke at his sentencing.

Man Charged With Murdering Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend In QueensA man was charged with murder Friday after police say he stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Queens apartment building. Jennifer Irigoyen, a 35-year-old real estate agent, was killed early Sunday morning in Ridgewood. Anthony Hobson, her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abortion, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. Matt Yurus reports.

What's Happening Around NYC This Weekend?David Goldberg from Time Out New York tells us fun activities going on in the city this weekend.

Police: Dental Assistant Stole From Drugged PatientsSuffolk County Police arrested a dental assistant accused of stealing jewelry from patients who were sedated. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

What Rights Do Homeless Tenants Have In NYC?Kathryn Kliff, a staff attorney for The Legal Aid Society, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler about how some families have had to approach legal aid for help.

Is Amazon Reconsidering NYC?Amazon is reconsidering its plan to open its second headquarters in Long Island City, according to a report in the Washington Post.