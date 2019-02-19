Sneak Peak At Toy Fair New York's Hottest New, Unreleased Playthings

Enigmatic Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld DeadChanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the past 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old.

Sneak Peak At Toy Fair New York's Hottest New, Unreleased PlaythingsCBSN New York's John Dias takes a walk through of Toy Fair New York 2019 at the Javits Center, a showcase of new items for retailers and buyers to check out for future sales.

Drinking Water Cleanup May Cost Long Island Homeowners MillionsNew York state has ordered officials to remove the chemical 1-4 dioxane from drinking wells. More than 70 percent of drinking wells on Long Island carry the carcinogen, which is associated with kidney and liver damage. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Reese Witherspoon, Husband Dance At Harlem Globetrotters GameThe Hollywood actress and her talent agent spouse got drawn onto the court by globetrotter Ant Atkinson during a game in Los Angeles.

Feds Investigate Southwest Over Baggage WeightsFederal safety officials are investigating Southwest Airlines for frequently miscalculating the weight of checked baggage on its flights. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

