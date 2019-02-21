Time Out New York's NYC Happenings For Feb. 22-24

Time Out New York's NYC Happenings For Feb. 22-24A children's film festival, botanical garden events and Brooklyn Beer Week are among the happenings highlighted by Time Out New York's Will Gleason for this week in New York City. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

Columbia Law School Offers Exam Delays After Garner, Brown Grand Jury DecisionsStudents at Columbia Law School will be allowed to delay final exams, and it’s all due to the grand jury decisions in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. CBS2's Steve Langford reports.

Mom Killed In North Bergen Hit-And-RunPolice said a 34-year-old mother of two fell off the roof of a minivan and died on Monday night on 43rd Street off Tonnele Avenue. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports

Rutgers To Start Selling Alcohol At Sporting EventsCollegiate sports is a big, expensive business. So Rutgers University is experimenting with new ways to pay for athletic scholarships. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

Johnson And Johnson Subpoenaed About Baby Powder Safety ConcernsNew Jersey-based Johnson and Johnson says it been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Security and Exchange Commission. Federal officials are now seeking documents about the safety of its popular baby powder and other products containing talc.

'After School Rocks' Brings Free Music Education To Kids In NeedIn some of the city's most under-resourced areas, it's tough for some parents to even make ends meet. One local after school program helps kids enrich their lives through free music education. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.