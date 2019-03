Things To Do For The First Weekend Of Spring!Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares top picks for things to do in New York this weekend, including desserts and dinosaurs.

Woodstock 50 Announces Line-Up, Includes Jay-Z, Dead And Company, Miley Cyrus, MoreThe full lineup of the upcoming Woodstock 50 festival in Watkins Glen, N.Y., has been announced.

The Best Music Events In New York City This WeekFrom "avant-garde aggro soul" to jazz and salsa classics, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Doughnut Maker Survives Shooting, Praises 'Life Is Too Short To Not Enjoy Every Moment'From a brush with death to baking doughnuts, Black Label Donuts' Rich Eng is grateful for his life with no time to waste.

Furry Friend Finder: Luna And EinsteinLuna is an 8-year-old Maltese, and Einstein is an almost-4-year-old Schnoodle, or Schnauzer-Poodle mix.

Watch Our First Sunday Morning Science Lab Winner, Lachlan Rawson!Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest is open to students showing off their STEM projects, including Lachlan Rawson's work on new alternatives to current plastics.