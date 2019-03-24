NYC Readies To Celebrate Stonewall At 50, Gay Pride Movement

Suspect In Brutal Subway Beating Of 78-Year-Old Woman Arrested, Charged With AssaultThe NYPD released surveillance photos and video of the suspect Friday. The man in that heinous attack has now been identified as 36-year-old Marc Gomez of Yonkers.

Winning Numbers For $638 Million Powerball Jackpot AnnouncedThe winning combination for the $638 million prize is 24, 25, 52, 60, 66, and the Powerball is 5.

Vintage TWA Plane Lands In Times Square Before Becoming An Airport Bar At JFKA vintage plane that went from flying passengers in the 1950s to running drugs in the 1970s came in for a landing in Times Square on Saturday.

Bronx Delivery Man Robbed, Beaten In Gang-Style Assault As Disturbing NYC Trend ContinuesThe gang-style ambush is the latest report in a disturbing and growing trend of groups beating other New Yorkers throughout the city.

Police: Argument Between Garbage Trucks Ends In Mayhem, Driver Destroys 14 CarsLike a monster truck rally, one of the garbage trucks smashed into cars along Hone Avenue early Saturday morning, pushing them onto the sidewalk and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

A Rare Sight: Northern Lights May Be Visible In New YorkIt's a rare sight that some travel internationally to see. On Saturday night, the northern lights might be visible in our own back yard.

Police: Woman Sucker Punched On Brooklyn Sidewalk In Random, Broad Daylight AttackSurveillance video shows the suspect approach the 27-year-old victim and hit her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

Tech Experts: What You Post Online Could Be Directly Impacting Your Insurance CoverageWhat insurance policy holders do in their daily lives may not be so private. If you're posting any information publicly online, your insurance company could be using it to determine your coverage.

Man Whose Beating While In Custody Sent LI Police Chief To Prison Arrested AgainA man whose beating in custody sent a Long Island police chief to prison has been arrested after he crashed his Jeep into a lawn sign and then struck a police vehicle.

Long Island ER Nurse Fighting For Right To Stay Home And Be Catastrophically Injured Son's RNEmotions are running high on Long Island, as many in the medical community, neighbors and friends have come out to support a registered nurse whose son needs her full time care.