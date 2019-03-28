Mark Peters Highlights What NYC Needs To Fix In SOTA Program For Homeless Families

TONY's Things To Do This Weekend: New Films Festival, Vintage Show, Warhol At The WhitneyTime Out New York's David Goldberg joins CBSN New York's Ali Bauman to highlights happenings this weekend, including the New Films Festival, Thrift: Vintage Showcase at Artists and Fleas and the last weekend to see Andy Warhol exhibition at the Whitney.

Mark Peters Highlights What NYC Needs To Fix In SOTA Program For Homeless FamiliesMark Peters joins CBSN New York's Ali Bauman to talk about issues in fixing New York City's Special One-Time Assistance (SOTA) program, under focus after homeless families were placed in uninhabitable homes.

Sex Assault Suspect Licks Sleeping WomanA man crept into an Upper East Side woman's apartment while she was sleeping. She woke up to find him kissing her and licking her face. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Strong Winds Lift Man Holding Umbrella Shade Into The AirWind proved mightier than muscle after three men in southern Turkey tried to keep an outdoor umbrella grounded, sending one of them 10 feet into the air. CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports.

New York Weather: 3/28 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Baseball's opening day turns mostly cloudy overnight here, but it's not as cold. Temps only drop into the 40s for most locations.

PAPD Badge Ceremony Held In Foundation Hall At 9/11 MemorialA wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial followed the badge ceremony for the New Port Authority Police Department graduating class, the first class to receive their badges at the site where 37 Port Authority officers died during the terror attack. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.