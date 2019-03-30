New York Weather: 3/30 Saturday Morning Forecast

NYPD Charge UES Face-Licking Burglary Suspect With Sex AbusePolice have arrested Salih Kolenovic, 40, of Queens in the case of a bizarre break-in on the Upper East Side where a 28-year-old woman awoke in her apartment to find a stranger licking her face. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Wild Chase Ends With Good Samaritan Tackling DriverSurveillance video from a Crown Heights convenience store shows pedestrians running for cover as a silver Jaguar tore down Troy Avenue in Friday afternoon. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Lincoln Center Plans Block Party To Celebrate 60th AnniversaryJordana Leigh, director of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu to talk about the 60th anniversary of the center and a free block party on May 4, 2019. For more info, see http://www.lincolncenter.org/60
New York Weather: 3/30 Saturday Morning ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. We're off to a mild start but it's getting warmer. Expect temps to reach the mid-60s, followed by a damp Sunday before cooling down next week.
New York Weather: CBS2 3/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 29 at 11 p.m.
Garage Bars Bring New Vibe To NJ TownSeveral New Jersey residents have opened bars in their own garages in a move that's livening up their town. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.