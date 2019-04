'Save Our Jobs': Furriers Protest Against Proposed Ban On Fur Sales In NYCAngry furriers descended on City Hall Thursday to protest proposed city council legislation to ban the sale of fur apparel and accessories.

Chanel Lewis Found Guilty On All Counts In Murder Of Jogger Karina VetranoThey buried their daughter and sat through a murder trial twice, but on Monday night Karina Vetrano's parents had their prayers answered.

Good Samaritan Explains Why He Took On An Entire Armed Gang To Protect Brooklyn TeenagerA stranger risked his life to save a teen from a violent robbery in Brooklyn. The man single-handedly fought off an entire group of suspects. So why did he do it?

New York State Budget: Congestion Pricing Coming To ManhattanIt has worked in cities like London and Singapore and state lawmakers are hoping congestion pricing will decrease traffic in New York City, too.

Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Ban Fur Sales In New YorkWill it soon be "fur-geddaboutit" in New York?

Exemplary Long Island High School Senior Literally Has His Choice Of Colleges To Attend Next FallNelson Chow is a Malverne High School senior and a first generation Asian immigrant. Soon, he will also be the first one in his family to go to college.

Must-See Video: Off-Duty Trooper, NYPD Officer, Good Samaritan Stop Man From Jumping Off Verrazzano BridgeA man about to jump off the Verrazzano Bridge was grabbed by some men who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Judge Refuses To Delay Allison Mack's NXIVM Sex Slave TrialA judge has denied a request by TV actress Allison Mack for more time to negotiate a plea deal in the sex-trafficking case against an upstate New York self-help group.

NYPD: 'Brutal And Brazen' Gang Murder Caught On Video In BrooklynThe NYPD says video captured 10 people hunting down and killing a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

New Smoke Detector Law Goes Into Effect In New York StateAll new or replacement smoke detectors sold in the state must either be powered by a non-removable battery good for at least 10 years or be made to be hard-wired to buildings.