Manhattan Real Estate Market Trends

Manhattan Real Estate Market TrendsDouglas Elliman Real Estate president says both mortgage rates and increased inventory favor buyers this season.
Living Large: The Woolworth BuildingCBS2's Natalie Duddridge takes you inside the lavish apartment available inside the historic Woolworth Building.
Long Island To See Flood Insurance Rates Soar As Fed Changes ProgramFlood insurance reform will soon impact hundreds of thousands of folks who live in low-lying parts our area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is revamping its rate structure for flood premiums, it says, to make it more equitable. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.