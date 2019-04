From Bubble Tea To Fish Tacos, Here Are The Freshest Lower East Side Eateries To Try NowFrom a bubble tea spot to a breakfast joint, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors in the Lower East Side.

Young Cancer Survivor Gets Special Day Making Easter Candy To Raise Money For Other PatientsEight-year-old Athena Giassakis was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was a toddler and underwent three years of chemotherapy.

Cooking Up Traditional Indian Cuisine With A Modern TwistBaar Baar is New York’s first Indian gastropub, offering traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar stops by CBS2 to share his signature dishes.

Ready For Beach Season? Put Your Summer Diet On 'Cruise Control'Author and celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise shares tips on what and when to eat for getting into shape.

Furry Friend Finder: Tiger And BellaTiger is an 18-month-old Labrador mix who just arrived in New York City from Brazil. Bella is a 10-year-old Pomeranian who’s sweet, loving and loves to be brushed.

'Wine Riot' Tasting Tour Coming To Brooklyn Next WeekendThe event will feature everything from interactive wine tastings to crash courses for wine novices and experts alike.