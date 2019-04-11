What's Going On In The City This Weekend?Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason joins us on set to discuss some of the fun events going on in our area

Tax Exemptions Coming For Veterans?A new state senate push will give property tax exemptions to all active duty personnel in New York state. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Mayor's NYC Green Plan Pushes To Rid City Of Single-Use PlasticMayor Bill de Blasio wants to rid New York City of using single-use plastic cutlery, cups, straws and more, and made an executive order Thursday to ban purchasing such items from city agencies. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Prince Harry, Meghan Won't Reveal Details When Baby ArrivesPrince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their baby within weeks, but the royal couple has revealed they won't immediately announce details of the birth. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.

New York Weather: 4/11 Thursday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott reports. Highs today will reach the mid 50s. This evening looks to be rather quiet, but overnight is when we'll see more clouds fill in. We're not expecting any precipitation at this time, though an isolated pocket of drizzle can't be ruled out.

Midwest Hit By Massive Spring SnowstormA blast of winter dumped snow and brought high winds and blizzard conditions to several states throughout the Midwest, causing various travel delays. CBS News Adriana Diaz reports.