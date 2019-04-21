New York Weather: 4/21 CBS2 Easter Sunday Weather Headlines

20th Anniversary Of Columbine MassacreCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the ceremonies remembering the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Teen Apologies And Pays For Destroying Easter DisplayA teen in New Jersey, caught on camera destroying a home's Easter display, came back to apologize and pay for the damage.

13 hours ago

Tiger At Kansas Zoo Attacks WorkerA tiger at the Topeka Zoo attack an employee in one of the holding areas Saturday morning.

13 hours ago

New Video Of Serial Urine AttackerPolice release new video of a suspect accused of dousing two MTA workers with urine.

13 hours ago

5 Deaths Blamed On Massive StormTV 10/55's Kenneth Craig has the latest on a deadly storm that's being blamed for five fatalities in the Southeast.

13 hours ago

MTA Officials Prepping Riders For L Train SlowdownTV 10/55's Dave Carlin has the latest on the upcoming L train slowdown.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Easterseals Celebrates 100th Anniversary Helping People With DisabilitiesBrian Fitzgerald, CEO of Easterseals New Jersey, joins CBS2's Andrea Grymes to talk about the non-profit group's work providing health and human services for people with disabilities. For more information, see http://bit.ly/2UxnInL

23 hours ago

Hit-And-Run Driver Strikes Officer, 2 Others In FarmingdaleFive people were hurt after a wild night outside a hookah lounge on Long Island. Five people who were injured in the incident, including three people who were slashed, and the police officer who was hit by a minivan. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

1 day ago

Woman Killed In Possible Ax Attack In Bushwick, BrooklynOne woman is dead and another critically injured after a possible ax attack around 1:30 a.m. at the Bushwick Houses on Flushing Avenue. A woman in her 20s was repeatedly stabbed in the head and body. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 day ago

Police Searching For Driver Who Hit 3 People In FarmingdaleNassau County police are looking for the driver of a van who struck three people, including a police officer. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 day ago

1 day ago

NYPD Searching For Suspect In East Harlem Robbery SpreePolice say a man riding a CitiBike demanded money from a victim in East Harlem, the third suspected robbery since April 7. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

1 day ago

Bronx 6-Year-Old Boy Hurt After Fall From 3rd Floor WindowA 6-year-old boy fell from a third floor window in the Bronx while his parents were installing an air conditioning unit. A soft area of landscaping outside broke the fall. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 day ago

MTA Fare Hikes Go Into Effect On MondayThe price of a seven-day unlimited ride MetroCard for New York MTA subways and buses will increase from $32 to $33, while monthly go from $121 to $127. Single-swipe cards remain at $2.75 CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

1 day ago

New York Weather: 4/20 Saturday ForecastElise Finch reports. Light rain and fog in the morning will taper down to showers as we head into the afternoon, with heavy rain in some places and temperatures all day long hovering in the low 60s.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for April 19 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

Yankees Stop Airing Kate Smith Over Racism ClaimsCBS2's Matt Kozar reports on the Yankees' decision to stop using Kate Smith's version of 'God Bless America.'

1 day ago