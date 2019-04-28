New York Weather: 4/28 Sunday Forecast

Rubbish Fire Burns In HarlemThe FDNY is investigating an early morning fire that swept through Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 126th Street this early Sunday morning in Harlem. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

8 minutes ago

Behold This Monstrous Burger In All Its GloryEric Levine of Mr. Crabby’s Craft Bar & Kitchen stopped by CBS2 to cook up some summer-is-just-around-the-corner burgers.

21 minutes ago

CBS2 Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Annual March For BabiesMarch of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start.

37 minutes ago

Furry Friend Finder: Kirby And CharlesKirby is a very loving, 14-year-old, 9-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken Shih Tzu/poodle mix. Charles is an adorable, funny, 1-year-old, 17-pound pug.

47 minutes ago

NYPD Investigating Police-Involved ShootingThe NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn that followed a report of a robbery. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 hour ago

Kids Walk MSK PreviewOn Saturday, May 4, Memorial Sloan Kettering will host its annual Kids Walk to raise money and save lives. Cancer survivor Zachary Levine and his mom Capron joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to talk about the event. For more information, see www.kidswalkmsk.org

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 4/28 Sunday ForecastVanessa Murdock reports. We’ll see a little bit of sun and with showers throughout Sunday, but expect it to be cooler with more showers moving in. Tonight temps will drop to near freezing in some areas. Monday morning starts bright but cold.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for April 27 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Stealing SculpturePolice have arrested the man they say stole a sculpture from a Manhattan art gallery.

11 hours ago