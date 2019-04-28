CBSN New YorkWatch Now
New York Weather: 4/28 Sunday Forecast
Vanessa Murdock reports. We’ll see a little bit of sun and with showers throughout Sunday, but expect it to be cooler with more showers moving in. Tonight temps will drop to near freezing in some areas. Monday morning starts bright but cold.

Rubbish Fire Burns In HarlemThe FDNY is investigating an early morning fire that swept through Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 126th Street this early Sunday morning in Harlem. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Behold This Monstrous Burger In All Its GloryEric Levine of Mr. Crabby’s Craft Bar & Kitchen stopped by CBS2 to cook up some summer-is-just-around-the-corner burgers.
CBS2 Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Annual March For BabiesMarch of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start.
Furry Friend Finder: Kirby And CharlesKirby is a very loving, 14-year-old, 9-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken Shih Tzu/poodle mix. Charles is an adorable, funny, 1-year-old, 17-pound pug.
NYPD Investigating Police-Involved ShootingThe NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn that followed a report of a robbery. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Kids Walk MSK PreviewOn Saturday, May 4, Memorial Sloan Kettering will host its annual Kids Walk to raise money and save lives. Cancer survivor Zachary Levine and his mom Capron joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to talk about the event. For more information, see www.kidswalkmsk.org
New York Weather: CBS2 4/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for April 27 at 11 p.m.
Suspect Arrested After Stealing SculpturePolice have arrested the man they say stole a sculpture from a Manhattan art gallery.

L Train Slowdown In Full SwingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the L train's 15-month slowdown.
Rabbi From Brooklyn Injured In Synagogue ShootingCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the San Diego synagogue shooting.
Playground Shortage In BrooklynA new report from New York City comptroller Scott Stringer is calling for more playgrounds to be built within the city.
L Train Slowdown Causing Delays, OvercrowdingTV 10/55's Reena Roy has the latest on the L train slowdown and how riders can avoid the major delays.
One Dead In San Diego Synagogue ShootingTV 10/55's Matt Kozar has the latest on the California synagogue shooting.
Broadway Season Wrap-UpCBS2's Dick Brennan takes a look at all of this season's Broadway hits before the Tony Award nominations are announced on April 30.
New York Weather: CBS2 4/27 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for April 27 at 6 p.m.
Boy Who Had Stroke Returns To Baseball FieldCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on Westchester boy who is finally playing little league baseball again after suffering a stroke.
Police: Thief Steals Phone From 5-Year-OldPolice are looking for the suspect who robbed a five-year-old boy in Queens.
Mississippi Flag Taken Out Of NJ Park DisplayNew Jersey has removed the Mississippi flag from a display of all state flags in Liberty State Park.
NYC Shuts Down Midtown For Car-Free DayCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on Manhattan's car-free day, allowing only pedestrians and bikes travel through Midtown.
L Train Slowdown Already Causing Big DelaysCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the big delays commuters are facing after the MTA's L train slowdown began Friday.
San Diego Synagogue ShootingCBS' Kenneth Craig has the latest on a deadly shooting at a synagogue in California.
Webster Hall Reopens After RenovationRapper Jay-Z reopened Webster Hall with a sold-out concert. The venue had been closed for renovation since 2017.
NJ Sharing Network's 5k Run To Raise Organ Donation AwarenessOn average, 22 people die each day because the organs they need are not donated in time.
Two-Way Tolling May Return To Verrazzano Narrows BridgeSome changes may be on the horizon for drivers who use the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Tip Of The Day: Honeydew MelonsFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.
Car Free Day In NYCThirty blocks of Broadway from Times Square to Union Square will be open to cyclists and pedestrians only.
Sculpture Stolen From Art GallerySurveillance video shows the suspect casually walking right out of the front door of the gallery with the sculpture in hand. 
National Prescription Drug Take-Back DayLenox Hill Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village are offering the opportunity to get rid of expired or unused medications safely. 

