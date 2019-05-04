New York Weather: 5/4 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines

Do Some People Need Measles Booster Shots?CBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the nationwide measles crisis and whether adults born in the 1960s need new vaccinations.

14 hours ago

Murphy Pleads For Funding At Gateway RoundtableCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Gateway Tunnel roundtable summit, where New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged the federal government to fund a new tunnel from New Jersey to New York.

14 hours ago

Snapshot NY: Bodybuilding Officer's Long Road To The NYPDCBS2's Steve Overmyer introduces you to an NYPD officer and bodybuilder who overcame many obstacles to become a police officer.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/3 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 3 at 5 p.m.

14 hours ago

Study Finds Link Between Birth Control And Sports InjuriesA new study says female athletes taking birth control were less likely to suffer knee injuries.

14 hours ago

Emma's Journey Helping Pair Alert Dogs To Kids, Bring Comfort To Diabetic ChildrenRufus, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, knows plenty of tricks, but the most important skill is keeping 10-year-old Emma Brussell alive. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

14 hours ago

New Study Finds Drug Preventing HIV InfectionA new study has found an anti-viral drug that prevents the transmission of HIV during unprotected sex.

14 hours ago

Food Company Looking Into Adding CBD To SnacksMondelez International is reportedly looking into adding CBD, the substance found in cannabis, into their snacks.

14 hours ago

Westchester Signs 'Safe Leave' LawCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Westchester County signing the 'safe leave' domestic violence policy into law.

14 hours ago

Businesses Look To Rebuild After Jersey Shore FireCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the effort to rebuild an Ocean Grove summer favorite, recently destroyed by fire.

14 hours ago

Elle Shares Meeting A 23-Year-Old Restaurateur On CBS2's The DigCBS2's Elle McLogan shares her meeting with a 23-year-old restaurateur in the latest edition of The Dig.

15 hours ago

What Do New Yorkers Think Of De Blasio's Expected 2020 Run?CBS2's Marcia Kramer asked New Yorkers what they think of Bill de Blasio's expected presidential announcement.

15 hours ago

Old Tunnel Key To Future Of 2nd Avenue Subway?An old tunnel built in the 1970s may held New York City extend the Second Avenue Subway.

15 hours ago

Are E-Bikes And E-Scooters Coming To NYC?CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on a new push to bring waves of controversial e-bikes and scooters to New York City streets.

15 hours ago

Unemployment Reaches 49-Year LowCBS2's Cindy Hsu has news on the nation's latest jobs report as unemployment reaches historic lows.

15 hours ago

Legionnaires' Outbreak Suspect In NJ ApartmentsThere is a suspected Legionnaires' disease outbreak at an apartment building for seniors in Newark. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

15 hours ago

12 Hurt In Newark Airport Bus CrashTwelve people were hurt during a bus crash at Newark Airport.

15 hours ago

Photos Released Of Subway Slashing SuspectPolice have released images of a pair of suspects wanted for a Brooklyn subway slashing.

15 hours ago

Carolyn Warmus Granted Parole In 'Fatal Attraction Murder' CaseCarolyn Warmus, the schoolteacher convicted of the 1989 murder of her lover’s wife in Greenburgh, will be released from prison on parole as early as June 10. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

15 hours ago

High School Brawl Leads To Arrests In New JerseyCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on a violent brawl at a New Jersey high school that led to a dozen arrests.

15 hours ago