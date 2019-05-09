New York Weather: 5/9 Overnight Weather Forecast

Uber, Lyft Drivers Stage Strike To Draw Attention To Drivers' PlightIt was the same story in Stamford, Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta as well as in London and Sao Paulo, Brazil, as ride hailing drivers demand better working conditions and more pay. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

FDNY Investigating If Smoke Detectors Worked In NYCHA Apartment Where Family Died In BlazeA burned out shell is all that remains of apartment 5G inside the New York City Housing Authority's Samuels Houses in Harlem. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

6 hours ago

LIRR Train Collides With Tractor-Trailer Rig In FarmingdaleA tractor-trailer rig trying to cross the railroad tracks at the Merrits Road grade crossing in Farmingdale was struck by an LIRR train Tuesday night during the busy commuter rush hour. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

NYC Chef Daniela Soto-Innes Honored By 'World's 50 Best'Daniela Soto-Innes, a chef at Mexican eatery Cosme in Manhattan, was recently recognized by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports

8 hours ago

Companies Adding New Perks For Working MomsFrom flexible hours to giving away expensive bassinets to shipping breast milk, many companies are offering a lot more these days to keep talented workers - especially moms. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

9 hours ago

Rockland County Embracing 'Art In Public Places'An installation outside the Fire Training Center is the latest in an ongoing effort to bring art to the people, and people to the arts. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

9 hours ago

N.J. Girl Scout Launches ‘Stop The Bleed’ Teaching CampaignA local Girl Scout is trying to save lives by teaching others how to “Stop the Bleed” in an emergency. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

9 hours ago

Hell’s Kitchen Residents File Lawsuit Against Landlords Over Keyless EntryThe landlords told the court a new system installed was for security reasons, but the older tenants think they’re using the technology to try and push them out. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

9 hours ago

Residents Demand Better Security Inside NYCHA Buildings After Deadly BeatingOne week, ago 83-year-old Jacolia James was beaten to death inside her apartment at the Carter G. Woodson Houses in Brownsville. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

9 hours ago

NJ Still Considering Millionaire’s Tax To Get Property Tax ReliefNew Jersey property taxes are the highest in the country - a big concern for voters. Gov. Phil Murphy says he has the solution. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

9 hours ago

Radio Station WPLJ Signs Off The Air For GoodAfter 48 years of broadcasting to the Tri-State Area, it's the end of an era for 95.5 WPLJ. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

9 hours ago

How To Beat The Symptoms When Allergy Season HitsAllergy season is running late this year, but patients who suffer the annual runny nose and itching eyes know it’s just a matter of time. Dr. Max Gomez runs through options people have to avoid the worst of it.

9 hours ago

Uber, Lyft Drivers Hold Protests To Demand Better WagesDozens of the ride-hailing cars made a slow protest drive across the Brooklyn bridge Wednesday morning ahead of Uber's IPO later this week. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

10 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Raping TeenPolice are looking for 41-year-old Cleveland Broadnax. The alleged incident happened march of last year, in the basement of a barber shop on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

10 hours ago

Nassau County Turns To Apps Which Fixing Troublesome RoadsNassau County has a plan to download drivers’ complaints, offering a new timetable website for a fix. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

10 hours ago

School Bus Into Scaffold On East SideA bus crashed into scaffolding on First Avenue near 37th Street. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

10 hours ago

Student Praised As Hero For Trying To Stop Colorado School ShootingTwo accused gunmen, one 18-year old and another a juvenile, are now in custody. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Health Department Closes Brooklyn School In Measles OutbreakOfficials say Simche Kinder pre-school in Brooklyn repeatedly failed to comply with an order of the health commissioner requiring measles vaccinations. The department is now working with parents to find alternative car for the children. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

10 hours ago

Caught On Video: Jewish Man Assaulted In WilliamsburgAnother brazen assault on a Jewish man in Brooklyn has been caught on video as New York City is seeing a spike in anti-Semitic incidents. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

11 hours ago