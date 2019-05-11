CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Program: CBS 2 News WeekendsCategories: Sports, Local News, Golf, WCBSTV
Alex Beach Talks On Bethpage Black, Facing Tiger Woods At PGA Championship
Alex Beach sat down with Steve Overmyer to talk about this week's PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black golf course where he'll face Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and a slate of tour pros.

New York Weather: 5/11 Evening ForecastElise Finch reports. Conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s.
Police Seek Suspected Subway Robbery SuspectLast week police say a man followed a 73-year-old woman into the 96th Street station, pushed her head into the wall, punched her and made off with her bag. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Wonder Teen Overcomes Homelessness, Gets Into A Dozen CollegesBrianna Watts, an 18-year-old Bronx teen who was once homeless with her mother, got into every college of the dozen she applied to. WLNY's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
BTS Army Bivouacs In Central Park Ahead Of Wednesday's ConcertFans of the global supergroup BTS camped out in Central Park ahead of Wednesday's concert, all hoping to get the up close to the band for the show. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Photography Workshop Turns Midtown Skyscaper Into CameraCamera builder Brendan Barry and 20 photography students converted the 46th floor of 101 Park Avenue into a "skyscraper camera" on Saturday by blacking out 160 windows. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Well-Dressed Men Wanted In Cell Phone Store RobberiesSurveillance video shows the suspects dressed in black suits. During the most recent crime in Brooklyn on Thursday. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Cause Of Deadly Upper East Side Apartment Fire Was AccidentalThe FDNY says an extension cord sparked the fire on 1st Avenue and 92nd Street on Friday where 86-year-old Audrey Bergensten was found dead inside her third floor unit. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Queens Community Rallies After Car Dealership Gets Service Road Through Promised Park ProjectA Queens community is at odds with a local car dealership over the renovation of a nearby park. More than 100 people gathered at Travers Park in Jackson Heights keep their promises, reports WLNY's Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
Police: Man Cuts Woman’s Throat, Sexually Assaults Her On Long IslandPolice are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Hempstead, Long Island. Investigators say the man also cut the woman’s throat with a box cutter. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Students Play Major Concert Halls With Interschool OrchestraThe Interschool Orchestras of New York gives public school students a chance to learn how to play classical instruments and perform at major concert halls across the city. Executive Director Karen Geer and musician William Belfor stopped by to discuss it.
Helpful Tips To Sell Your HomeMay is considered the best time of year to sell your home. Stephanie Mallios, a New Jersey realtor, stopped by to offer some helpful tips.
'Better Than Keto' DietCelebrity fitness trainer Jorge Cruise stopped by CBS2 to discuss the "Better Than Keto" diet.
New York Weather: 5/11 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the forecast.
Backpacks Banned At Citi FieldThe next time you head to Citi Field, leave your backpack behind.
Tip Of The Day: Flamingo PearsFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.
Woman Loses Foot After Being Hit By CarTwo people were hurt, one seriously, after being hit by a car in Lower Manhattan.
Pregnant Woman Robbed In NewarkNewark Police released a photo of a man they say tried to rob a pregnant woman.
Hempstead Sexual AssaultPolice are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman and cut her throat with a box cutter. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
55 International Eats For $6 Or LessAt the Queens Night Market, people can catch a hundred different dishes from 55 food vendors and check out more than two dozen vendors every Saturday through October in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. CBS New York's Kim Bainbridge reports.
Mother's Day Weekend Perfect For Planting New FlowersLike busy bees, customers weaved through the aisles of flowers at Twin Pond Farm getting ready to make their yards look colorful for the Mother's Day weekend. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
New York Weather: 5/10 Overnight ForecastLonnie Quinn reports. Enjoy this awesome day as temps and sky conditions will both cooperate. Today's high: 67-71°.
MTA Board Announces Crackdown On Overtime AbuseThe MTA board held an emergency meeting Friday where one member demanded that the agency hire a former prosecutor as an independent investigator to bring overtime violators to justice. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
Chemical Lab Found In Garage Of Long Beach HomeWithin the hour, streets were reopened and Hazmat crews left the Long Beach neighborhood. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

