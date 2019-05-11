Alex Beach Talks On Bethpage Black, Facing Tiger Woods At PGA Championship

Cause Of Deadly Upper East Side Apartment Fire Was AccidentalThe FDNY says an extension cord sparked the fire on 1st Avenue and 92nd Street on Friday where 86-year-old Audrey Bergensten was found dead inside her third floor unit. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

Queens Community Rallies After Car Dealership Gets Service Road Through Promised Park ProjectA Queens community is at odds with a local car dealership over the renovation of a nearby park. More than 100 people gathered at Travers Park in Jackson Heights keep their promises, reports WLNY's Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

2 hours ago

Police: Man Cuts Woman’s Throat, Sexually Assaults Her On Long IslandPolice are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Hempstead, Long Island. Investigators say the man also cut the woman’s throat with a box cutter. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

National Action Network Donates $6,000 To Family Of Harlem Fire VictimsOn Wednesday, Andrea Pollidore, her four children and an adult close family friend were killed after a fire broke out in the fifth floor apartment trapping them inside. Rev. Al Sharpton and the civil rights group made a $6,000 donation to help the Pollidore family. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Man Just Released From Prison Wanted In Bronx RobberiesThe FBI New York Violent Crimes Task Force say 49-year-old Jamie Frierson allegedly robbed the Apple Bank at 120 East Fordham Road on Wednesday, and the Apple Bank at 44 East 161st Street on Thursday, both in the Bronx. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Students Play Major Concert Halls With Interschool OrchestraThe Interschool Orchestras of New York gives public school students a chance to learn how to play classical instruments and perform at major concert halls across the city. Executive Director Karen Geer and musician William Belfor stopped by to discuss it.

12 hours ago

Helpful Tips To Sell Your HomeMay is considered the best time of year to sell your home. Stephanie Mallios, a New Jersey realtor, stopped by to offer some helpful tips.

12 hours ago

'Better Than Keto' DietCelebrity fitness trainer Jorge Cruise stopped by CBS2 to discuss the "Better Than Keto" diet.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/11 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the forecast.

13 hours ago

Backpacks Banned At Citi FieldThe next time you head to Citi Field, leave your backpack behind.

13 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Flamingo PearsFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.

13 hours ago

Woman Loses Foot After Being Hit By CarTwo people were hurt, one seriously, after being hit by a car in Lower Manhattan.

14 hours ago

Pregnant Woman Robbed In NewarkNewark Police released a photo of a man they say tried to rob a pregnant woman.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

55 International Eats For $6 Or LessAt the Queens Night Market, people can catch a hundred different dishes from 55 food vendors and check out more than two dozen vendors every Saturday through October in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. CBS New York's Kim Bainbridge reports.

22 hours ago

Mother's Day Weekend Perfect For Planting New FlowersLike busy bees, customers weaved through the aisles of flowers at Twin Pond Farm getting ready to make their yards look colorful for the Mother's Day weekend. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

23 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/10 Overnight ForecastLonnie Quinn reports. Enjoy this awesome day as temps and sky conditions will both cooperate. Today's high: 67-71°.

23 hours ago

MTA Board Announces Crackdown On Overtime AbuseThe MTA board held an emergency meeting Friday where one member demanded that the agency hire a former prosecutor as an independent investigator to bring overtime violators to justice. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

23 hours ago

Chemical Lab Found In Garage Of Long Beach HomeWithin the hour, streets were reopened and Hazmat crews left the Long Beach neighborhood. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

23 hours ago