Alex Beach Talks On Bethpage Black, Facing Tiger Woods At PGA Championship

Alex Beach Talks On Bethpage Black, Facing Tiger Woods At PGA ChampionshipAlex Beach sat down with Steve Overmyer to talk about this week's PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black golf course where he'll face Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and a slate of tour pros.
New York Weather: 5/11 Evening ForecastElise Finch reports. Conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s.
Police Seek Suspected Subway Robbery SuspectLast week police say a man followed a 73-year-old woman into the 96th Street station, pushed her head into the wall, punched her and made off with her bag. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Wonder Teen Overcomes Homelessness, Gets Into A Dozen CollegesBrianna Watts, an 18-year-old Bronx teen who was once homeless with her mother, got into every college of the dozen she applied to. WLNY's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
BTS Army Bivouacs In Central Park Ahead Of Wednesday's ConcertFans of the global supergroup BTS camped out in Central Park ahead of Wednesday's concert, all hoping to get the up close to the band for the show. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Photography Workshop Turns Midtown Skyscaper Into CameraCamera builder Brendan Barry and 20 photography students converted the 46th floor of 101 Park Avenue into a "skyscraper camera" on Saturday by blacking out 160 windows. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
Well-Dressed Men Wanted In Cell Phone Store RobberiesSurveillance video shows the suspects dressed in black suits. During the most recent crime in Brooklyn on Thursday. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Police Say 'Broadway Bandit' Back Again In The BronxThe FBI New York Violent Crimes Task Force say 49-year-old Jamie Frierson allegedly robbed the Apple Bank at 120 East Fordham Road on Wednesday, and the Apple Bank at 44 East 161st Street on Thursday, both in the Bronx. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.
National Action Network Gives $6,000 To Family Of Harlem Fire VictimsOn Wednesday, Andrea Pollidore, her four children and an adult close family friend were killed after a fire broke out in the fifth floor apartment trapping them inside. Rev. Al Sharpton and the civil rights group made a $6,000 donation to help the Pollidore family. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.