BLT Prime Returns With New Location On Upper East Side

Police Want Help Finding New Jersey Woman Missing Nearly 3 WeeksMayushi Bhagat was last seen at her home on April 29.

3 hours ago

Cause Of Fatal Upper East Side Fire IdentifiedThe FDNY says that an extension cord sparked the fire that left a woman dead on the Upper East Side.

4 hours ago

Two Critically Injured After Fight, Hit-And-Run In LindenThe incident began with a large fight in front of Cheeques Gentlemen's Club, according to police. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/11 Evening ForecastElise Finch reports. Conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s.

14 hours ago

Wonder Teen Overcomes Homelessness, Gets Into A Dozen CollegesBrianna Watts, an 18-year-old Bronx teen who was once homeless with her mother, got into every college of the dozen she applied to. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Hate Symbols Found Written In Chalk Along Brooklyn Bike PathA swastika scribbled in chalk was discovered on Shore Road in Bay Ridge. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

14 hours ago

Bronx Man Left Broken By Hit-And-Run Home In Time For Mother's DayJared d'Amico is finally back home with family after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken ribs and legs, a spinal fracture and memory loss. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

14 hours ago

Alex Beach Talks On Bethpage Black, Facing Tiger Woods At PGA ChampionshipAlex Beach sat down with Steve Overmyer to talk about this week's PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black golf course where he'll face Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and a slate of tour pros.

15 hours ago

16 hours ago

Police Seek Suspected Subway Robbery SuspectLast week police say a man followed a 73-year-old woman into the 96th Street station, pushed her head into the wall, punched her and made off with her bag. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

BTS Army Bivouacs In Central Park Ahead Of Wednesday's ConcertFans of the global supergroup BTS camped out in Central Park ahead of Wednesday's concert, all hoping to get the up close to the band for the show. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Photography Workshop Turns Midtown Skyscaper Into CameraCamera builder Brendan Barry and 20 photography students converted the 46th floor of 101 Park Avenue into a "skyscraper camera" on Saturday by blacking out 160 windows. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Well-Dressed Men Wanted In Cell Phone Store RobberiesSurveillance video shows the suspects dressed in black suits. During the most recent crime in Brooklyn on Thursday. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Police Say 'Broadway Bandit' Back Again In The BronxThe FBI New York Violent Crimes Task Force say 49-year-old Jamie Frierson allegedly robbed the Apple Bank at 120 East Fordham Road on Wednesday, and the Apple Bank at 44 East 161st Street on Thursday, both in the Bronx. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

National Action Network Gives $6,000 To Family Of Harlem Fire VictimsOn Wednesday, Andrea Pollidore, her four children and an adult close family friend were killed after a fire broke out in the fifth floor apartment trapping them inside. Rev. Al Sharpton and the civil rights group made a $6,000 donation to help the Pollidore family. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Queens Community Rallies After Car Dealership Gets Service Road Through Promised Park ProjectA Queens community is at odds with a local car dealership over the renovation of a nearby park. More than 100 people gathered at Travers Park in Jackson Heights keep their promises, reports WLNY's Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

16 hours ago

Police: Man Cuts Woman’s Throat, Sexually Assaults Her On Long IslandPolice are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Hempstead, Long Island. Investigators say the man also cut the woman’s throat with a box cutter. WLNY's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

17 hours ago