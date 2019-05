'60 Minutes' Steve Kroft Announces His RetirementKroft joined "60 Minutes" in 1989 and would go on to file nearly 500 stories and win five Peabody awards. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

New York Weather: 6/17 Friday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott reports. After a shower or thunderstorm this evening, expect our skies to clear up nicely. It will be on the mild side again with temps falling into the 50s.

NYPD Use Of Celebrity Lookalike Photos In Facial Recognition CriticizedThe NYPD is facing criticism over its use of celebrity photos in facial recognition practices. A report shows police have used photos of Hollywood stars and even a Knicks player to help track suspects. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

J’Ouvert Festival Killer Facing SentencingA man convicted of killing at St. John’s University student during the 2016 J’Ouvert Festival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn faces sentencing Friday. Reginald Moise, 20, shot 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau in the face during the event that proceeds the West Indian Day Parade. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

969 NYC Coffee: Japanese Snacks In Jackson HeightsHeart-shaped onigiri and other treats await you at this unassuming snack shop in Queens.

Tony Awards 2019: Stephanie J. Block Nominated For 'The Cher Show'Stephanie J. Block is a Tony nominee as Leading Actress in a Musical for "The Cher Show." She spoke to CBS2's Dave Carlin about her 30 different costumes, 9 different wigs and the work required to perform as a modern living pop legend.

Tony Awards 2019: Alex Brightman Nominated For 'Beetlejuice'Alex Brightman is a Tony nominee as Leading Actor in the new musical "Beetlejuice". Brightman, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2016 for "School of Rock," talks to CBS2 about his second nomination and what it's like in "Beetlejuice." The musical is based on the popular 1988 movie.

Dining Deal: BarcaA new restaurant on Staten Island is offering fresh seafood with a view. Tony Tantillo has this week's Dining Deal.

Sentencing Day In 2016 Deadly J'Ouvert ShootingThe man convicted in the fatal shooting of a St. John's student during the 2016 J'Ouvert Festival in Crown Heights will be sentenced today.

