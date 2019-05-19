Sunday Morning Science Lab Winner Tristan Bissoondial

Oprah Surprises New Jersey StudentsStudents at West Side High School in Newark got quite the surprise when Oprah paid them a visit Friday night.

2 hours ago

Great Strides Walk Today At South Street SeaportThousands of people are expected to attend this year's Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock hears from Mike Buscemi, of the Greater New York Chapter - Manhattan.

3 hours ago

Man Accused Of Flashing 2 Young BoysPolice are looking for a man they say flashed two little boys in Brooklyn as they were walking home from school. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more from Bay Ridge.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunny Start But Rain AheadCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for May 18 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Driver Accused Of Dragging Officers In NewarkA man has been arrested in New Jersey, accused of dragging officers with his van in Newark.

13 hours ago

NJ TRANSIT Nightmare Expected After BTS ConcertsNJ Transit is expecting long delays for the thousands of fans heading to MetLife Stadium for this weekend's BTS concerts.

13 hours ago

NYC Playground Shootings Unnerve ResidentsCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a pair of playground shooting in New York City.

13 hours ago

Cab Fatally Strikes Woman In Little ItalyA yellow cab struck and killed a woman in Little Italy Saturday.

13 hours ago

Suspect Assaults 71-Year-Old In The BronxPolice are looking for the man who they say assaulted a 71-year-old in the Bronx.

15 hours ago

78-Year-Old Slashed In BrooklynPolice say a 78-year-old was slashed by a suspect in Williamsburg after accidentally hitting the attacker's car with a push cart.

15 hours ago

Hero Cop Tasers Suspect Who Pulled Gun On PartnerTV 10/55's Reena Roy has the latest on the police officer who tasered a suspect who pulled a gun on his partner during an arrest.

15 hours ago

UK Cops Run In Central Park To Honor Young BoyTV 10/55's Marc Liverman has the latest on an emotional run, honoring a British police officer's son after he died from cancer.

15 hours ago

Roads Reopened After NJ Chlorine Plant FireNew Jersey roads have reopened after a chlorine plant fire Friday sent smoke and fumes into the air.

15 hours ago

Times Square Billboard Catches FireA giant billboard in Times Square burst into flames Saturday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Harlem Teen Killed By Stray BulletTV 10/55's Dave Carlin has the latest on a deadly shooting in Harlem that claimed the life of a teen.

15 hours ago

21 hours ago

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Name New Baby 'Psalm'Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have revealed the name of their new baby: Psalm West.

1 day ago

Tip Of The Day: Pixie TangerinesCBS2's Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.

1 day ago

CBS2's Chris Wragge To Host American Cancer Society's 'Taste Of Hope'Next week, some of New York's best chefs will join forces to raise money for the American Cancer Society at its annual "Taste of Hope" event.

1 day ago