Sunday Morning Science Lab Winner Tristan Bissoondial
The latest Sunday Morning Science Lab winner, Tristan Bissoondial, explores the use of titanium dioxide in everyday products.

Fresh Summertime RecipesFrom backyard barbecues to ballpark franks, summertime usually means eating some not-so-healthy foods. But you don't have to cave in. Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, shows us how to make some fresh, delicious and easy recipes.
Mr. Abs Wants To Help You Tone Your CoreIf your goal is to get ripped this summer, fitness expert Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, breaks down a few moves you can do at home to help tone your core. Find more tips, head to www.misterabs.com.
Furry Friend Finder: Paulina & EinsteinPaulina is a 1.5-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix and Einstein is a 4-year-old Schnauzer-Cairn Terrier mix.
What Great Strides Means To One CF PatientAlissa Katz tells CBS2's Vanessa Murdock how much the annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation means to her.
Cher's Fashion Designer Nominated For Tony AwardFor decades, fashion designer Bob Mackie has created the looks Cher fans love, and now he is a Tony Award nominee for the new Broadway musical, "The Cher Show." He sat down with CBS2's Dave Carlin.
Great Strides Future LeadersHarris Markowitz tells CBS2's Vanessa Murdock about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's young professional program, Tomorrow's Leaders.
Construction Worker Dies After FallA 49-year-old worker fell 30 feet off scaffolding yesterday in Midtown.
Fire At Resort In Sussex County, NJA fire broke out Saturday night at Crystal Springs Resort Complex in Hamburg.

Oprah Surprises New Jersey StudentsStudents at West Side High School in Newark got quite the surprise when Oprah paid them a visit Friday night.
Great Strides Walk Today At South Street SeaportThousands of people are expected to attend this year's Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock hears from Mike Buscemi, of the Greater New York Chapter - Manhattan.
Man Accused Of Flashing 2 Young BoysPolice are looking for a man they say flashed two little boys in Brooklyn as they were walking home from school. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more from Bay Ridge.
New York Weather: Sunny Start But Rain AheadCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for May 18 at 11 p.m.
Driver Accused Of Dragging Officers In NewarkA man has been arrested in New Jersey, accused of dragging officers with his van in Newark.
NJ TRANSIT Nightmare Expected After BTS ConcertsNJ Transit is expecting long delays for the thousands of fans heading to MetLife Stadium for this weekend's BTS concerts.
NYC Playground Shootings Unnerve ResidentsCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a pair of playground shooting in New York City.
Cab Fatally Strikes Woman In Little ItalyA yellow cab struck and killed a woman in Little Italy Saturday.
Suspect Assaults 71-Year-Old In The BronxPolice are looking for the man who they say assaulted a 71-year-old in the Bronx.
78-Year-Old Slashed In BrooklynPolice say a 78-year-old was slashed by a suspect in Williamsburg after accidentally hitting the attacker's car with a push cart.
Hero Cop Tasers Suspect Who Pulled Gun On PartnerTV 10/55's Reena Roy has the latest on the police officer who tasered a suspect who pulled a gun on his partner during an arrest.
UK Cops Run In Central Park To Honor Young BoyTV 10/55's Marc Liverman has the latest on an emotional run, honoring a British police officer's son after he died from cancer.
Roads Reopened After NJ Chlorine Plant FireNew Jersey roads have reopened after a chlorine plant fire Friday sent smoke and fumes into the air.
Times Square Billboard Catches FireA giant billboard in Times Square burst into flames Saturday afternoon.
Harlem Teen Killed By Stray BulletTV 10/55's Dave Carlin has the latest on a deadly shooting in Harlem that claimed the life of a teen.
Times Square Billboard On FireA billboard in Times Square caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Name New Baby 'Psalm'Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have revealed the name of their new baby: Psalm West.
Tip Of The Day: Pixie TangerinesCBS2's Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.
CBS2's Chris Wragge To Host American Cancer Society's 'Taste Of Hope'Next week, some of New York's best chefs will join forces to raise money for the American Cancer Society at its annual "Taste of Hope" event.

