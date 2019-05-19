Father, Son Both In Desperate Need Of Kidney Donation A Westchester County family is praying two miracles as James Cancro Sr. and his 20-year-old son, Jimmy, are both battling kidney disease and in desperate need of transplants. CBS2's Meg Baker reports. 7 minutes ago 71-Year-Old Attacked In The Bronx Police are searching for the person who randomly attacked 71-year-old Charles McLennon in the Bronx near Third Avenue and East 167th Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. CBS2’s Reena Roy reports. 25 minutes ago Schumer Questions Chinese-Made Subway Systems, Raises Issue Of National Cyber-Security Risk Sen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference at the Fulton Street Subway Station on Sunday night to call on the U.S. Commerce Department to look into a Chinese state-owned company selling subway operations systems and if they pose a cyber-security risk. 55 minutes ago 4 Men Sought For Harassing Hasidic Teens In Brooklyn The search is on for four men wanted for harassing two 13-year-old Hasidic teenagers in Brooklyn's Boro Park on Saturday with calls of "Allah Akbar" and "Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler." CBS2's Jessica Moore reports. 3 hours ago Great Strides Taking On Cystic Fibrosis Family, friends and those living with cystic fibrosis are hoping to be closer to a cure after the huge turnout at Sunday's Great Strides walk in New York. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has more. 6 hours ago Fresh Summertime Recipes From backyard barbecues to ballpark franks, summertime usually means eating some not-so-healthy foods. But you don't have to cave in. Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, shows us how to make some fresh, delicious and easy recipes. 10 hours ago Mr. Abs Wants To Help You Tone Your Core If your goal is to get ripped this summer, fitness expert Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, breaks down a few moves you can do at home to help tone your core. Find more tips, head to www.misterabs.com. 10 hours ago Furry Friend Finder: Paulina & Einstein Paulina is a 1.5-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix and Einstein is a 4-year-old Schnauzer-Cairn Terrier mix. 10 hours ago What Great Strides Means To One CF Patient Alissa Katz tells CBS2's Vanessa Murdock how much the annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation means to her. 10 hours ago