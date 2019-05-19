Schumer Questions Chinese-Made Subway Systems, Raises Issue Of National Cyber-Security Risk

Father, Son Both In Desperate Need Of Kidney DonationA Westchester County family is praying two miracles as James Cancro Sr. and his 20-year-old son, Jimmy, are both battling kidney disease and in desperate need of transplants. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 minutes ago

71-Year-Old Attacked In The BronxPolice are searching for the person who randomly attacked 71-year-old Charles McLennon in the Bronx near Third Avenue and East 167th Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. CBS2’s Reena Roy reports.

25 minutes ago

Schumer Questions Chinese-Made Subway Systems, Raises Issue Of National Cyber-Security RiskSen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference at the Fulton Street Subway Station on Sunday night to call on the U.S. Commerce Department to look into a Chinese state-owned company selling subway operations systems and if they pose a cyber-security risk.

55 minutes ago

4 Men Sought For Harassing Hasidic Teens In BrooklynThe search is on for four men wanted for harassing two 13-year-old Hasidic teenagers in Brooklyn's Boro Park on Saturday with calls of "Allah Akbar" and "Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler." CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Great Strides Taking On Cystic FibrosisFamily, friends and those living with cystic fibrosis are hoping to be closer to a cure after the huge turnout at Sunday's Great Strides walk in New York. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has more.

6 hours ago

Fresh Summertime RecipesFrom backyard barbecues to ballpark franks, summertime usually means eating some not-so-healthy foods. But you don't have to cave in. Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, shows us how to make some fresh, delicious and easy recipes.

10 hours ago

Mr. Abs Wants To Help You Tone Your CoreIf your goal is to get ripped this summer, fitness expert Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, breaks down a few moves you can do at home to help tone your core. Find more tips, head to www.misterabs.com.

10 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Paulina & EinsteinPaulina is a 1.5-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix and Einstein is a 4-year-old Schnauzer-Cairn Terrier mix.

10 hours ago

What Great Strides Means To One CF PatientAlissa Katz tells CBS2's Vanessa Murdock how much the annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation means to her.

10 hours ago