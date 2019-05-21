CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Tony Awards 2019: Amber Gray Nominated For 'Hadestown'
Amber Gray gets her first Tony nomination. She’s recognized for her featured actress role in the new musical “Hadestown”. CBS2 Dave Carlin talks to Gray about working on new shows.

NYC's Library Budget Cuts Sparks Pushback From PublicCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on New York CIty's planned budget cuts to the public library and the opposition its facing.
Water Main Break In The BronxChopper 2 is over the scene of a water main break in the Longwood section of the Bronx.
Goats Go To Lunch, Clear Out Riverside ParkCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest on a group of goats being used to clear out invasive plants in Riverside Park.
Decision Day For School Districts On Long IslandAll 124 public school districts on Long Island are awaiting results of budget votes, with many hot-button issues on the table. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports
Off-Duty Firefighter Recovering Following Brutal AssaultPolice are searching for a pack of teenagers accused of brutally assaulting an off-duty firefighter over the weekend. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
LI School Coaching Staff Trained To Spot Substance AbuseCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on a Long Island school's athletic staff being trained to spot the signs of substance abuse in students.
New York Lawmakers Pass Ban On 3D-Printed GunsThe New York State legislature has approved a bill banning 3D-printed guns in the state.
Top Stories, May 21 At 4 p.m.CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports on a firefighter assaulted on the Upper East Side, a tourist critically injured by a falling branch, and goats brought in to Riverside Park.
Bribery Scandal Rocks NYC Affordable HousingBrooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez on Tuesday announced the arrests of three women in an affordable housing bribery scandal in Coney Island. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

De Blasio Gets 8 Percent Favorable Rating In 2020 PollBill de Blasio scored just an 8-percent favorable rating in a new presidential poll for the 2020 election.
Cardinal Dolan Blames New Abortion Law On New YorkCardinal Timothy Dolan says the new restrictive abortion laws in other states is a reaction to New York's controversial new abortion policy. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
New Jersey Teacher Arrested For Bathroom SpyingA New Jersey teacher at Linden High School has been arrested, accused of spying on people in a highway restroom.
Driver Scammed With Car Problem That Didn't ExistCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on a woman's warning about being scammed out of her money after being told she had car trouble that wasn't true.
Tourist Injured By Falling Tree BranchCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on an accident in Washington Square Park as a tree branch fell and injured a tourist.
Suspicious Death In Scotch PlainsPolice in New Jersey are investigating a suspicious death in Scotch Plains.
Suspect In Junior Guzman-Feliz Murder To Testify Against GangCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the suspect testifying against gang members accused of murdering Bronx teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.
Tony Awards 2019: Ali Stroker Nominated For 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!'Ridgewood, New Jersey native Ali Stroker plays "Ado Annie" in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" Stroker has been in a wheelchair since the age of two, when she was injured in a car accident. She talks to CBS2's Dave Carlin about her first Tony nomination.
Goats Arrive In Riverside Park To Chow Down On Invasive Plants And WeedsThe Riverside Park Conservancy welcomed its summer interns Tuesday. These are no ordinary interns, however. They're weed-chomping goats who will spend the next few months feasting on invasive weed species in Riverside Park.
School Budget Decisions Loom Across Long IslandIt's decision day in Nassau and Suffolk counties as public school districts vote on budgets, board members and more. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports
Living Large In The Meatpacking DistrictCBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes a look inside an amazing 5,500 square-foot pad in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
Allergy Season Packing A PunchThis month alone there have only been five days without rain, which means a delayed start to spring allergies. But with warmer weather on the way, the allergy season will soon pick up and it's expected to be an intense one. Dr. Gregory Levitin of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai spoke with Dana Tyler about it.
Goats Arrive At Riverside ParkThe Riverside Park Conservancy welcomed weed-chomping goats who will spend the next few months feasting on invasive weed species in the park. CBSN New York's Elise Finch reports.
Tip Of The Day: Yukon Gold PotatoesFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.
New York Weather: 5/21 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.
Goats Arrive In Riverside ParkThe Riverside Park Conservancy is celebrating the arrival of 24 goats who will spend the summer feasting on a buffet of invasive weeds.
Great White Shark On The Move Off Long IslandThe great white shark that was detected Monday in the Long Island Sound is apparently on the move.
Severe Storms, Tornadoes Leave Destruction In Southern PlainsIn the southern plains states, people are wading through widespread flooding. Severe storms that unleashed tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas left behind a lot of damage. Mireya Villareal reports.
Rally To Fight Library Budget CutsCity Council members and community groups are urging the city council to reconsider proposed cuts.
Pair Suspected Of Stealing Pricey BicyclesPolice are searching for a pair of suspected bicycle thieves.

