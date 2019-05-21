Tony Awards 2019: Amber Gray Nominated For 'Hadestown'

NYC's Library Budget Cuts Sparks Pushback From PublicCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on New York CIty's planned budget cuts to the public library and the opposition its facing.
Water Main Break In The BronxChopper 2 is over the scene of a water main break in the Longwood section of the Bronx.
Goats Go To Lunch, Clear Out Riverside ParkCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest on a group of goats being used to clear out invasive plants in Riverside Park.
Decision Day For School Districts On Long IslandAll 124 public school districts on Long Island are awaiting results of budget votes, with many hot-button issues on the table. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports
Off-Duty Firefighter Recovering Following Brutal AssaultPolice are searching for a pack of teenagers accused of brutally assaulting an off-duty firefighter over the weekend. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
LI School Coaching Staff Trained To Spot Substance AbuseCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on a Long Island school's athletic staff being trained to spot the signs of substance abuse in students.
New York Lawmakers Pass Ban On 3D-Printed GunsThe New York State legislature has approved a bill banning 3D-printed guns in the state.
Top Stories, May 21 At 4 p.m.CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports on a firefighter assaulted on the Upper East Side, a tourist critically injured by a falling branch, and goats brought in to Riverside Park.
Bribery Scandal Rocks NYC Affordable HousingBrooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez on Tuesday announced the arrests of three women in an affordable housing bribery scandal in Coney Island. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports