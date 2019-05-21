Tony Awards 2019: Amber Gray Nominated For 'Hadestown'

De Blasio Gets 8 Percent Favorable Rating In 2020 PollBill de Blasio scored just an 8-percent favorable rating in a new presidential poll for the 2020 election.

29 minutes ago

Cardinal Dolan Blames New Abortion Law On New YorkCardinal Timothy Dolan says the new restrictive abortion laws in other states is a reaction to New York's controversial new abortion policy. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

33 minutes ago

New Jersey Teacher Arrested For Bathroom SpyingA New Jersey teacher at Linden High School has been arrested, accused of spying on people in a highway restroom.

38 minutes ago

Driver Scammed With Car Problem That Didn't ExistCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on a woman's warning about being scammed out of her money after being told she had car trouble that wasn't true.

42 minutes ago

Tourist Injured By Falling Tree BranchCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on an accident in Washington Square Park as a tree branch fell and injured a tourist.

47 minutes ago

Suspicious Death In Scotch PlainsPolice in New Jersey are investigating a suspicious death in Scotch Plains.

50 minutes ago

Suspect In Junior Guzman-Feliz Murder To Testify Against GangCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the suspect testifying against gang members accused of murdering Bronx teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.

54 minutes ago

Tony Awards 2019: Ali Stroker Nominated For 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!'Ridgewood, New Jersey native Ali Stroker plays "Ado Annie" in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" Stroker has been in a wheelchair since the age of two, when she was injured in a car accident. She talks to CBS2's Dave Carlin about her first Tony nomination.

56 minutes ago

Goats Arrive In Riverside Park To Chow Down On Invasive Plants And WeedsThe Riverside Park Conservancy welcomed its summer interns Tuesday. These are no ordinary interns, however. They're weed-chomping goats who will spend the next few months feasting on invasive weed species in Riverside Park.

3 hours ago

School Budget Decisions Loom Across Long IslandIt's decision day in Nassau and Suffolk counties as public school districts vote on budgets, board members and more. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports

4 hours ago

Living Large In The Meatpacking DistrictCBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes a look inside an amazing 5,500 square-foot pad in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

5 hours ago

Allergy Season Packing A PunchThis month alone there have only been five days without rain, which means a delayed start to spring allergies. But with warmer weather on the way, the allergy season will soon pick up and it's expected to be an intense one. Dr. Gregory Levitin of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai spoke with Dana Tyler about it.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Yukon Gold PotatoesFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has your tip of the day.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/21 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Great White Shark On The Move Off Long IslandThe great white shark that was detected Monday in the Long Island Sound is apparently on the move.

6 hours ago

Severe Storms, Tornadoes Leave Destruction In Southern PlainsIn the southern plains states, people are wading through widespread flooding. Severe storms that unleashed tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas left behind a lot of damage. Mireya Villareal reports.

6 hours ago

Rally To Fight Library Budget CutsCity Council members and community groups are urging the city council to reconsider proposed cuts.

6 hours ago

Pair Suspected Of Stealing Pricey BicyclesPolice are searching for a pair of suspected bicycle thieves.

6 hours ago