CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Theater, Local News, WCBSTV
Meet Tony Award Nominee Damon Duanno
Damon Duanno is a first-time Tony nominee. He stars as “Curly” in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Duanno talks about getting his first Tony nomination, reimagining the beloved musical, and working with director Daniel Fish.

Latest Videos

Web Extra: Update On Fatal Shooting By New York State PoliceMajor Pierce V. Gallagher gave an update on May 23 about a 41-year-old man who was fatally shot by officers following an alleged altercation on Interstate-84 in Orange County.
Meet Tony Award Nominee Ephraim SykesActor, singer, dancer Ephraim Sykes is nominated as a featured actor for the new musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations." Sykes has appeared in six Broadway shows. In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, he reveals what it’s like playing David Ruffin, sharing the stage with friends and getting his first Tony nomination.
Meet Tony Award Nominee Damon DuannoDamon Duanno is a first-time Tony nominee. He stars as “Curly” in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Duanno talks about getting his first Tony nomination, reimagining the beloved musical, and working with director Daniel Fish.
Memorial Day Weekend Travel OutlookAAA says nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day Weekend. Robert Sinclair breaks down the best and worst times to hit the road.
Brakes Pulled On Several Subway TrainsPolice are searching for the person - or people - responsible for pulling the emergency brakes on trains, causing delays for thousands of commuters. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the new surveillance video.
Ford Testing Delivery RobotsAs if building cars, trucks and SUVs isn't enough, now Ford is getting into robotics.
P!nk Joined By Chris Stapleton At MSGPop star P!nk brought out country singer Chris Stapleton during her performance at Madison Square Garden.
Midwest Slammed By Tornadoes, FloodingAmerica's heartland was hit with tornadoes and flooding overnight, and the severe weather has killed at least six people. CBS News' Laura Podesta has the latest.
Best Sunscreens For The SummerMemorial Day Weekend is almost here, and that means it's time to start thinking about sunscreen. Consumer Reports tested dozens of products, and CBS2's Hillary Lane has the results.

More Videos

Well Dressed Would-Be RobberPolice are searching for a well dressed suspect involved in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.
Caught On Camera: E-Bike Stolen In BrooklynThe NYPD wants to question a man seen on surveillance video using a portable grinder to steal an e-bike in Brooklyn.
Arrest In Attack On 71-Year-OldPolice have made an arrest in a random attack against a 71-year-old grandfather in the Bronx.
'Judge Judy' Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement AwardJudge Judy Sheindlin will receive the Lifetime Achievement award from the Justice Brandeis Law Society at a gala in Tarrytown tonight.
Sentencing Day In Street Vendor BeatingA man convicted of brutally beating a Bronx street vendor faces sentencing today.
Subway Rider Slashed In BrooklynA man was slashed around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Smith-Ninth Street subway station in Gowanus.
Search For Suspect Pull Emergency Brakes On TrainsPolice are searching for the person - or people - responsible for pulling the emergency brakes on trains, causing delays for thousands of commuters. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the new surveillance video.
PATH Credit & Debit Machines DownCommuter alert for PATH riders: Credit and debit machines are down this morning.
New York Weather: Rain Storms Roll ThroughCBS2's John Elliott has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 22 at 11 p.m.
Wanted Man Makes Facebook Deal To Turn Himself InA man wanted by police said he would turn himself in if police got 15,000 likes on their Facebook post about him.
Man Survives Jet Ski Accident In Great South BayCBS2's Steve Overmyer has the latest on a man who was forced to swim for hours after falling off his jet ski.
Scooters Already A Nightmare In HobokenHoboken's new e-scooters are already causing problems after three days, as riders are caught regularly breaking traffic laws.
New Jersey Man Arrested For Trump Tower Terror PlotCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the terror plot against Trump Tower and the New Jersey man accused of trying to aid Hamas.
2-Year-Old Left Home Alone In NewarkAuthorities found a toddler home alone after the seeing the child throw things from a window.
NJ Councilman Caught Disturbing Voters After ElectionCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a New Jersey politician caught knocking on doors late at night after an election.
Subway Chief Slams Sabotage ActsCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the search for the suspects seen surfing on trains and pulling emergency brakes, crippling MTA service.
NYC's Love Statue Goes MissingCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the removal of New York City's popular love statue.
Man's Surprise School Board Election WinCBS2's Tony Aiello talks to the 26-year-old after his shocking school board election win in Westchester County.
De Blasio Slammed For Taxpayer-Funded SecurityCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the backlash of Bill de Blasio's 2020 campaign security, still being funded by the taxpayers of New York City.

Search Video