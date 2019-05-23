Meet Tony Award Nominee Damon Duanno

Web Extra: Update On Fatal Shooting By New York State PoliceMajor Pierce V. Gallagher gave an update on May 23 about a 41-year-old man who was fatally shot by officers following an alleged altercation on Interstate-84 in Orange County.

Meet Tony Award Nominee Ephraim SykesActor, singer, dancer Ephraim Sykes is nominated as a featured actor for the new musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations." Sykes has appeared in six Broadway shows. In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, he reveals what it’s like playing David Ruffin, sharing the stage with friends and getting his first Tony nomination.

Meet Tony Award Nominee Damon DuannoDamon Duanno is a first-time Tony nominee. He stars as “Curly” in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Duanno talks about getting his first Tony nomination, reimagining the beloved musical, and working with director Daniel Fish.

Memorial Day Weekend Travel OutlookAAA says nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day Weekend. Robert Sinclair breaks down the best and worst times to hit the road.

Brakes Pulled On Several Subway TrainsPolice are searching for the person - or people - responsible for pulling the emergency brakes on trains, causing delays for thousands of commuters. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the new surveillance video.

Ford Testing Delivery RobotsAs if building cars, trucks and SUVs isn't enough, now Ford is getting into robotics.

P!nk Joined By Chris Stapleton At MSGPop star P!nk brought out country singer Chris Stapleton during her performance at Madison Square Garden.

Midwest Slammed By Tornadoes, FloodingAmerica's heartland was hit with tornadoes and flooding overnight, and the severe weather has killed at least six people. CBS News' Laura Podesta has the latest.

Best Sunscreens For The SummerMemorial Day Weekend is almost here, and that means it's time to start thinking about sunscreen. Consumer Reports tested dozens of products, and CBS2's Hillary Lane has the results.

