What Is Going On In NYC This Weekend?Time Out New York Editor Jen Picht joins CBSN New York to discuss fun things going on in our area

4 hours ago

East Side Dog Opens Window To Rescue Itself To FDNY OutsideA dog that was caught in a fire was saved by the FDNY after he opened the window by himself. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

'Justice For Junior' Killing Revelations Come Out In CourtA suspect in the killing of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior", is now a key witness, reports CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/23 Thursday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott reports. There’s a risk of showers and storms this evening before we dry things out late. It will be breezy out there, as well, with temps falling into the low 60s.

5 hours ago

Service Members On Leave Helping Build Homes For New YorkersMore than a dozen U.S. service members in town for Fleet Week are going beyond the call of duty and working with Habitat for Humanity. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

5 hours ago

Teenager Accused Of Beating Off-Duty Firefighter ArrestedThe NYPD says the firefighter was hurt trying to defend an elderly couple being harassed by a group of teens on East 86th street between Second and Third Avenues on Saturday. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Subway Passenger Slashed Waiting For G Train In BrooklynA man was slashed in the face while waiting for the train early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Smith and Ninth Street subway station in Gowanus. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

NYPD Trying To Track Down Suspects Surfing Subway Trains And Pulling BrakesThe NYPD is stepping up patrols as police search for the person — or people — responsible for pulling emergency brakes on subway trains. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

New York State Trooper Shoots, Kills Person On I-84 In Orange CountyAn investigation is underway after police say a New York state trooper fatally shot a man on Interstate-84 in Orange County. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

6 hours ago

Web Extra: Update On Fatal Shooting By New York State PoliceMajor Pierce V. Gallagher gave an update on May 23 about a 41-year-old man who was fatally shot by officers following an alleged altercation on Interstate-84 in Orange County.

7 hours ago

Meet Tony Award Nominee Ephraim SykesActor, singer, dancer Ephraim Sykes is nominated as a featured actor for the new musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations." Sykes has appeared in six Broadway shows. In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, he reveals what it’s like playing David Ruffin, sharing the stage with friends and getting his first Tony nomination.

9 hours ago

Meet Tony Award Nominee Damon DaunnoDamon Daunno is a first-time Tony nominee. He stars as “Curly” in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Daunno talks about getting his first Tony nomination, reimagining the beloved musical, and working with director Daniel Fish.

9 hours ago

Memorial Day Weekend Travel OutlookAAA says nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day Weekend. Robert Sinclair breaks down the best and worst times to hit the road.

10 hours ago

Brakes Pulled On Several Subway TrainsPolice are searching for the person - or people - responsible for pulling the emergency brakes on trains, causing delays for thousands of commuters. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the new surveillance video.

11 hours ago

Ford Testing Delivery RobotsAs if building cars, trucks and SUVs isn't enough, now Ford is getting into robotics.

11 hours ago

P!nk Joined By Chris Stapleton At MSGPop star P!nk brought out country singer Chris Stapleton during her performance at Madison Square Garden.

11 hours ago

Midwest Slammed By Tornadoes, FloodingAmerica's heartland was hit with tornadoes and flooding overnight, and the severe weather has killed at least six people. CBS News' Laura Podesta has the latest.

12 hours ago

Best Sunscreens For The SummerMemorial Day Weekend is almost here, and that means it's time to start thinking about sunscreen. Consumer Reports tested dozens of products, and CBS2's Hillary Lane has the results.

12 hours ago

Well Dressed Would-Be RobberPolice are searching for a well dressed suspect involved in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

12 hours ago

Caught On Camera: E-Bike Stolen In BrooklynThe NYPD wants to question a man seen on surveillance video using a portable grinder to steal an e-bike in Brooklyn.

12 hours ago