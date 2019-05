Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off Across Tri-StateCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Memorial Day weekend plans of vacationers all around the Tri-state area.

18 hours ago

More Debris Falls From Subway Tracks, Smashes Car WindowMore falling debris has smashed a car window underneath the Bronx subway tracks. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

20 hours ago

Summer Means 'All Access' To New York Hot SpotsCBS2's Dick Brennan has the details on which New York attractions may be easier to get to now that summer has arrived.

22 hours ago

Dog Rescued From East River By NYPDCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a dog who was rescued from the East River by the NYPD's harbor unit.

22 hours ago

Rep. Jerry Nadler Falls Ill During Press ConferenceDuring an event with Bill de Blasio, Congressman Jerry Nadler had a medical incident later blamed on dehydration.

22 hours ago

Speed Camera Expansion In NYCCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on New York City's expansion of the speed camera program in all school zones.

22 hours ago

New York Suburbs Prepare For Memorial Day CelebrationsCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the preparations for a busy Memorial Day weekend in New York's suburban communities.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Memorial Day Weekend Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 24 at 5 p.m.

22 hours ago

Remembering The True Meaning Of Memorial DayCBS2's Steve Overmyer talks to servicemen and women about the importance of Memorial Day and the true meaning of the holiday.

23 hours ago

Warnings Against Homemade SunscreenCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the dangers of trying to make your own homemade sunscreen.

23 hours ago

New Jersey Rest Stops Under ConstructionCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on New Jersey's rest stop renovations as many drivers are left looking for bathrooms during the holiday weekend.

23 hours ago

Missing Man With Autism Reported In ManhattanPolice are searching for a missing 21-year-old with autism who last seen in Lower Manhattan.

23 hours ago

Yeshiva Vandalized On Staten IslandCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on a vandalized yeshiva on Staten Island.

23 hours ago

The Dig: Frame Maker In BrooklynIn the latest edition of The Dig, CBSN New York's Elle McLogan introduces you to a frame maker in Brooklyn, immortalizing your memories one picture at a time.

23 hours ago

Rockaway Beach Becoming 'Hipster' CommunityCBS2's Scott Rapoport has the latest on the changing look of Rockaway Beach as more hipsters move to town.

23 hours ago

More Backlash Over De Blasio Security FundingMayor de Blasio is facing more questions about using taxpayer money to pay for his security while campaigning for president outside the city.

23 hours ago

Man Convicted Of Killing Sarah Stern Will Not Get New TrialThe childhood friend of murdered teen Sarah Stern will not receive a new trial after being convicted of the crime in February.

23 hours ago

More Troops Being Sent To Middle EastPresident Trump is sending 1,500 more troops to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran.

23 hours ago

Deadly Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak In New JerseyFive people have died in New Jersey due to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

23 hours ago

New Measles Cases In New YorkNew York health officials reveal new numbers concerning the state's growing measles crisis.

23 hours ago